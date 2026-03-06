Yesterday, I wrote about how Christian Nationalists view the Anti-Christ and the Great Tribulation portions of End Times Biblical prophecies.

Today’s newsletter covers every Biblical reference to ancient nations or land masses and correlates them to modern Christian Nationalist identifications.

Their interpretation of nations involved in the End Times is influencing their approach to foreign policy. Certain WCNs believe our attack on Iran constitutes the beginning of a prophesied war that kicks off the Great Tribulation.

Before we get to the specific nations, we need a brief overview of the Battle of Armageddon. Christian Nationalists believe the Battle of Armageddon will happen at the end of the seven-year Great Tribulation. All the nations of the world converge on Israel’s Valley of Megiddo for a final world war. Certain nations will defend Israel, and others will attempt to destroy Israel.

Christian Nationalists believe Jesus will descend from heaven with a great army to defeat the Anti-Christ, cast all unbelievers into hell, remake Earth for true Christians, and set up a thousand year reign of peace and perfection. They are willing to put everyone on this planet through unspeakable torment for this hotly anticipated reward.

The book of Ezekiel describes a different invasion of Israel. This is the conflict Mike Huckabee and his ilk believe they encouraged undear leader to start a few days ago.

Photo by mana5280 on Unsplash

Prophecy places this war during the Great Tribulation but before the final Battle of Armageddon. It is the conflict that melts down the planet and allows the rise of the Anti-Christ.

Let’s look at the relevant Bible verses from Ezekiel 38 KJV:

38 And the word of the Lord came unto me, saying,

2 Son of man, set thy face against Gog, the land of Magog, the chief prince of Meshech and Tubal, and prophesy against him,

3 And say, Thus saith the Lord God; Behold, I am against thee, O Gog, the chief prince of Meshech and Tubal:

5 Persia, Ethiopia, and Libya with them; all of them with shield and helmet:

6 Gomer, and all his bands; the house of Togarmah of the north quarters, and all his bands: and many people with thee.

13 Sheba, and Dedan, and the merchants of Tarshish, with all the young lions thereof, shall say unto thee, Art thou come to take a spoil? hast thou gathered thy company to take a prey? to carry away silver and gold, to take away cattle and goods, to take a great spoil?

Christian Nationalist Bible scholars generally agree that Gog is the leader of the land of Magog and assign this area to modern day Russia. Throughout recorded history, various land masses and peoples have been associated with Gog and Magog in both Christian and Muslim texts: the Scythians (1st century), the Huns (5th and 6th centuries), the Magyars (10th century), and the entire Muslim world (the Crusades.) Like humans of any other era, today’s Christian Nationalists label these locations to underscore their certainty (or lack of faith.)

Meshech and Tubal are also thought to mean parts of Russia, Ukraine, and the Georgian republic. Also possibly parts of Turkey. Therefore, Christian Nationalists would insist that Russia must prevail and subsume Ukraine for this particular prophecy to come true. It is another lens through which to view Republican refusal to support Ukraine.

Persia is of course modern-day Iran. Ethiopia and Libya still exist as nations.

Gomer and Togarmah are generally assigned to modern-day Turkey.

Sheba and Dedan are ancient names for Arabia or Saudi Arabia. While money and power (and the Epstein files) may be driving our country’s present connections to the Saudi regime, Christian Nationalists would also encourage a strong tie to the Saudis. Meet another prong of Christian Nationalist foreign policy: The Bible says we should align with Saudi Arabia in the End Times; therefore, we must ignore the regime’s atrocities and cruelty and make our Bibles come true.

The merchants of Tarshish has variously been interpreted to be the West, Western Europe, the UK, and/or Spain. It could also be thought of as NATO.

All the young lions thereof is interpreted as UK Commonwealth nations because the lion has been a symbol of the UK for almost a thousand years. But Christian Nationalists also include nations that grew from the UK, like the United States. My childhood pastor often cited all the young lions thereof as the only possible mention of the United States in the Bible.

Many Christian Nationalist scholars believe the Anti-Christ will rise from the footprint of the old Roman Empire (per Revelation 13, described as a beast with seven heads and ten horns.) Or in modern parlance, the European Union.

I once viewed US antagonism with the EU as a curious deviation from this prophecy, but now it makes sense.

Many regime actors could believe the EU will give rise to the Anti-Christ. Thus, it follows that their Magic 8 Ball Bible prophecy as foreign policy would treat the EU as an enemy.

Christian Nationalists like Mike Johnson, Josh Hawley, Mike Lee, Tom Cotton, Ted Cruz, Steve Scalise, Tim Burchett and more will make foreign policy choices drawn from their End Times beliefs. Why have faith in Bible prophecies when one is certain they are making them come true?

During this series, many people have commented on WCN lack of empathy and compassion. End Times beliefs contribute to monstrous choices like bombing a girls’ school and leaving American citizens to escape a war zone without US government assistance. Why quibble with such softness when the end is nigh, and everyone on this planet is being judged, and we’re all going to either die or spend eternity with Jesus?

Please, readers. Take one thing away from this series: The complete failure of Americans to confront radicalized Christianity led us here.

This kind of radicalization and fanaticism should never again be allowed to happen. Every American must grasp what these people believe and confront it everywhere.

I don’t mean for anyone to make fun of them, as I see the majority of people doing right now. These beliefs are part of their baseline coding. Mocking them only makes them more radicalized.

We must repudiate and reject being forced to live by a minority’s apocalyptic beliefs.

We must stand up to them and rebuke them everywhere.

Whenever a microphone is shoved in a WCN politician’s face, he should be asked about these beliefs with the probing specificity of a proctology exam.

As a society, we MUST stop giving this religious extremism a pass. Confront it. Call it out. Refuse to allow WCNs to spread their cancerous dogma.

I hope this archive review of White Christian Nationalist apocalyptic End Times beliefs has been helpful. It is surreal to have written about this in great detail in 2024 and watch them implement it in 2026.

Buckle up, everyone. Take care of yourselves and each other. 2026 isn’t going to be an easy year.

I always feel terrible asking people to click LIKE on my newsletters. How can anyone LIKE this? But it encourages Substack’s algorithm to show this newsletter to more people. Please click LIKE and RESTACK.

To share this newsletter with people beyond Substack, please click the SHARE button below.

Share

The cost of doing this work grows daily in this environment. If you can afford it, please click the button below and Upgrade to Paid.

Upgrade to PAID

0:00 -8:09

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.