For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Elizabeth Fenlon's avatar
Elizabeth Fenlon
2h

Thank you, Andra, this is a great essay. Exactly correct and exactly what needs to be said. Citizens United and the corrupt SupCt decision from the 70s that bestowed the same utter bullshit have destroyed our democratic crazy. We need to get rid of it. The SupCt won’t overturn, but our Congress can pass legislation that outlaws it. If enough of them give a shit. I know Jamie Raskin has offered such legislation, but it appears to not even interest the centrist, corporate democrats. We need to get rid of that ruling. Thank you for your excellent essay.

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