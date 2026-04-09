Anyone who was riveted by the experience of “Hamilton” may recall from the last song “Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story” where Eliza Hamilton sings the line “I raise funds in DC for the Washington Monument.”

It is a brief reference that building the first major monument in DC was a process initiated with a private fundraising effort in the 1830s. We might assume that citizens united behind the idea of memorializing the country’s heroic first president, but funding and constructing the Washington Monument was tied up for decades in political squabbling, disagreements about design, shortfalls in private efforts to pay for it, and shifting priorities….like, fighting a Civil War.

In the end, less than 10% of the cost was borne by private donations. The monument we see today was only made possible by federal appropriations authorized by Congress.

This became the model for over a century, as major monuments like the Lincoln Memorial, the Jefferson Memorial, even the Smithsonian Institution, the de facto National Museum, all exist only because the federal government paid for them.

Of course, the model shifted dramatically in the past 50 years. Most memorials and monuments (WWII, Vietnam War, MLK, African American Museum, Holocaust Memorial) are once again driven by private fundraising prior to or in lieu of any federal contribution.

The distaste over the current President’s funding scheme for his Hall of Donors ought to be considered in this context. How do we distinguish between the laudable efforts of Eliza Hamilton and the detestable donations of Amazon, Meta, Palantir, and the 30-something others?

Like King Louis XIV’s Hall of Mirrors at Versailles, the Hall of Donors is a platform for tribute, a means to project an absolutist assumption of political, economic, and military power and to keep leverage over the leaders of commerce and industry.

The Developer-in-Chief is applying his real estate funding acumen on behalf of the country to adapt an existing model for funding private buildings to the construction of federal facilities.

“I’m the king of debt. I’m great with debt. Nobody knows debt better than me. I’ve made a fortune by using debt, and if things don’t work out I renegotiate the debt.” - Trump to Norah O’Donnell on CBS This Morning in 2016

In general, real estate developers do not use their own money to develop projects. They borrow money from banks and attract investors with the opportunity for outsized returns on their investment. The typical structure of the returns is often referred to as a distribution waterfall.

Like a champagne fountain at Mar-a-Lago, the principle is that investment returns flow from top to bottom, filling up the cups at the top until they overflow, then filling each of the next tiers downward until the returns run out. The investors hold cups of differing volumes at different tiers, in each case sized to the scale of their investment and located relative to their exposure to risk. In the real estate model, the cups at the top are the largest, and they are the least risky. Top tier is the place to be.

If the distribution waterfall seems familiar, it is also a metaphor for the Republican model of trickle-down economics.

In true real estate fashion, The President is selling location, location, location. The Hall of Donors is a prime investment opportunity for those who know they need to be in the near orbit of one man. The investment is top tier, and the returns will be BIGLY. The champagne will flow; cups will runneth over.

“In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist.” - Eisenhower’s Farewell Address, 1961

General-then-President Eisenhower understood threats both foreign and domestic. His pointed warning should have been carved in stone.

Placing the Hall of Donors astride the axis between the Capitol and the White House cleaves the legislature from the executive and inserts a new building for the previously shadowed branch of government influence: The US oligarchy, from the robber barons to the military-industrial complex to today’s tech-sector.

The Hall of Donors will be built and paid for by agents of industry and commerce who believe they will reap great rewards from their investment. They are skeptical of any risk, with good reason.

Since the guardrails were ripped away via the Citizens United ruling, governance by influence has redefined the fundamental form of our government.

Donors have supplanted constituents on the calendars of Representatives and Senators. Enrichment of the top tier of oligarchy feeds a recursive loop of compounding wealth and obscene political patronage.

The Hall of Donors is as essential to this form of governance as the Capitol, the White House, or the Supreme Court. It will be the physical evidence in the built environment of this moment of our trajectory.

Who can deny that this is who we are today?

To deny The Hall of Donors is to perpetuate the illusion that our current form of government persists as the Founders intended and as We the People wish it to be. The Founders had a very clear idea about what it meant to have the citizens united, and it wasn’t Citizens United.

Great cities are the record of great civilizations.

Washington DC is the most poignant testament of the accomplishments and compromises of the American Experiment. The Mall, the edifices and avenues, the museums and monuments and memorials all represent our history, our aspirations, and our values.

The Hall of Donors will be added to this ensemble. It will have been paid for by corporations and oligarchs, but it will belong to We the People, no less than any other monument in DC. The President cannot take it with him; the donors who made it possible may or may not have access, depending on loyalty; they certainly won’t own the land or the building.

The Hall of Donors will persist in whatever form and for whatever purpose We the People allow it to.

What form could that be?

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