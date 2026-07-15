For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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The Not-So-Secret Strategy To Takeover Your Life | Unholy Ground

A recording from Andra Watkins and Lincoln Square's live video
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Andra Watkins and Lincoln Square
Jul 15, 2026

Paid Subscribers, enjoy access to this week’s Unholy Ground, my Lincoln Square show with Sam Osterhout.

Subscribers who prefer to skim can find a transcript at the Transcript button beneath the video.

We spend a lot of time in this video talking about indoctrination tactics. Americans would be wise to memorize this slide and apply it to every piece of information they are served:

Thank you Kiera Stroup, Patricia Wren, HoldingTheLine(HTL), Kelley Smoot, Shirley Figueroa, and many others for tuning into my live video with Lincoln Square! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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