The Oklahoma Christian Nationalism of Dusty Deevers and Markwayne Mullin

Rev. Dr. Shannon Fleck has been on the front lines fighting Christian Nationalism in Oklahoma, a state that has long been a petri dish for the WCN movement. As the executive director of Faithful America, she uses her knowledge of their tactics to take that fight nationwide.

Wherever you live, it’s important to pay attention to states like Oklahoma. The WCN bills Dusty Deevers proposes are training wheels for nationwide religious laws that will impact every American. Don’t think this discussion isn’t about you because you don’t live anywhere near Oklahoma.

To read her deep dive into the radicalized WCN extremism of new DHS director Markwayne Mullin, click the link below:

He’s already threatening elections. “Election integrity” drags WCN church discipline into the beating pulse of our democracy: The voting booth.

If you grew up in a right-wing white church, you might know about church discipline—a mechanism to keep the flock contained, to weed out “dangerous influence.” It’s the move that’s supposed to keep everyone in line. Here, that logic jumps pews to become civic policy. Apply that mindset to elections, and the playbook comes into focus: Purge the voter rolls when the demographics shift the “wrong” way.

Close polling places in neighborhoods that don’t trend white or evangelical.

Install poll watchers (or armed enforcers) trained with sprinkles of “God-given duty” analogies, who see every unfamiliar face as an infiltrator.

Cry “ballot integrity” while systematically making it harder to vote unless you pass their spiritual sniff test. It’s faith-based gatekeeping, dressed up as civic duty. (From Rev. Dr. Fleck’s linked newsletter below.)

GO HERE to support Rev Dr Fleck’s work at FAITHFUL AMERICA. Beginning next week, she will be touring six states to observe Christian Nationalism on the ground. Check the Faithful America website to see when she will be in YOUR area, and make time to meet her and her team.

You can support Rev Dr Fleck’s work at Faithful America and/or by subscribing to her Substack.

Thank you Marian S, Tee Ree, GeorgeCarlinWasRight, Katherine, MELA, and many others for tuning into my live video with Rev. Dr. Shannon Fleck! Join me for my next live video in the app.