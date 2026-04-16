The Regime Is Still Building Concentration Camps. They're Hiding It Better. With Mark Ramm.

The latest headlines tout how the regime’s warehouse concentration camp program is being defeated. Communities are coming out. They’re saying NO.

But here’s a hard truth: The regime is running several concentration camp programs concurrently.

Mark Ramm traced another concentration camp vector: Independent contractors who approach cash-poor sheriff’s departments and offer them federal taxpayer funds to front smaller detention facilities.

No signage. No promotion. No public commentary.

Mark has written deeply sourced newsletters about this little-reported system.

From Mark’s share of this interview earlier today:

The buildout was engineered to outrun public attention by distributing across hundreds of counties at once. Andra’s question was the right one — how do we watch all of it? The answer is the same answer the civil rights tradition has always given to power that wants to operate in the dark: bring it into the light, name the apparatus, and trust that distributed witness is harder to defeat than centralized investigation.

Because the regime is using military sourcing tools developed for Afghanistan to bypass standard procurement, millions of Americans don’t know ICE and DHS could be operating in their own back yards.

Mark used his tech background to build a heat map tool to track these activities in your area. GO HERE to access it.

Anyone can contribute. How YOU can help expand and grow this heat map:

Look for public contracts or agreements with listed contractors in your area. Mark’s newsletters list the ones we know about currently, but his heat map tool also enables citizens to report more. Submit FOIA requests for city/county council meetings, closed door municipal meetings, and similar. Even if your area doesn’t currently show a hot spot, your requests might uncover additional nodes of regime activity. Talk to your neighbors. If someone has witnessed ramped-up activity at previously vacant sites, band together and document what you can. Then go to the municipal government and demand to know what’s happening. Boycott any local businesses that support these facilities. That includes municipal government, law enforcement, and their families who may operate small businesses in your area. Take this information to your local Indivisible and other community groups. Alert everyone in your area, and work together to gather information to build out a heat map for your area. Then you’ll be able to put more pressure on your local elected officials to shut this down.

You can support Mark’s work by logging information for your area. You can also help him expand by subscribing and sharing his Substack.

Thank you Kay G, Bea, Sarah, KD1, Jennifer Anderson, and many others for tuning into my live video with Mark Ramm! Join me for my next live video in the app.