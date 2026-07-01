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This week’s newsletters have covered the White House Religious Liberty Commission’s draft report. We could do a deep dive, as we have with many of these releases in the past.

I prefer to connect dots for readers and provide a loose set of questions to use in public meetings, public comments, communications with elected officials, community pro-democracy sessions, and similar.

The White House Religious Liberty Commission’s draft report is the roadmap for charging Americans with “anti-Christian bias” under NSPM-7.

This committee and the regime behind it have decided to enforce their vision of separation of church and state: That the founders intended to protect the CHURCH from the STATE.

They state this plainly on page 15 of the draft report. The bolded text is theirs.

…the Constitution protects religious liberty not by exiling religion from public life, but by preventing government from controlling it.

Throughout this document, we are repeatedly told that religious people have every right to force their beliefs upon everyone, everywhere, all the time. Any questioning, pushback, rejection, argument, or refusal infringes upon their “religious liberty.”

It won’t be a big leap to “this person told me they weren’t interested in my faith. Therefore, they are anti-Christian. I’m calling the NSPM-7 hotline to report them as a domestic terrorist because I felt threatened.”

While this document pays lip service to religious pluralism and mentioned faiths beyond Christianity, the majority of this committee and its subcommittees are White Christian Nationalist, plus a smattering of Jews aligned with WCN.

There were no Muslims. No Hindus. No Buddhists. No pagans. No Unitarians. No Mormons. No counter-perspectives from atheists or agnostics. Whatever this draft report claims, religious liberty exists for White Christian Nationalists, and for now, Orthodox Jews who agree with them.

Given the makeup of this committee, I believe it’s really important to force them to explain what that means. It’s obvious that Christianity is the regime’s preference. But whose? If we’re going to be domestic terrorists for offending the preferred version of Christianity, I expect this regime to define what that means.

With that in mind, I’m providing a list of questions Americans must get comfortable asking everywhere.

One’s faith or lack thereof is not relevant here. We must back these people into the corners they’ve built at every opportunity.

The White House Religious Liberty Commission makeup is predominately Christian. Whose Christianity is the real one? Cardinal Timothy Dolan believes Catholicism is the true Christianity. Paula White-Cain insists we must follow dominionism, speak in tongues, and build a perfect world for Jesus to return, while Ben Carson believes we must live through a hellish End Times from which Jesus will personally return to save us. If the members of this committee cannot even agree on whose Christianity is the real deal, how are we supposed to know when we’re violating someone’s religious liberty? Please explain how a person becomes a Christian. Dan Patrick attends mass and believes following Catholic sacraments leads to a heavenly eternity, with a possible stop in purgatory depending upon how well one followed the rules. Franklin Graham preaches the notion of “getting saved,” a specific prayer a person can point to as transforming a person from “lost” to “saved.” Some Christian sects teach that a person prays this prayer one time, and they have a permanent fire escape; others believe one must pray this prayer again and again to remain a Christian. If the members of this committee cannot even agree on what Christianity is, how are we, mere citizens who aren’t nearly as versed in these nuances, supposed to avoid violating another person’s religious liberty at every turn? Why isn’t James Talarico a Christian? He claims to be and speaks about his Christian faith in almost every public appearance. It is very confusing to millions of people when someone says I’m a Christian and another Christian stands up and says No you’re not. Please explain why he is not a “real” Christian according to the beliefs and findings of this committee. Is accusing him of not being a Christian a violation of his religious liberty? Why or why not? Why weren’t certain high-profile Christians like Doug Wilson invited to participate on this committee? Is it because he believes women like Paula White-Cain should not be pastors? How can the men on this committee believe the Bible says women cannot be pastors, while we have actual women pastors on the committee? Please explain whose interpretation of the Bible will ultimately be enforced so that Americans can be certain they are not violating anyone’s religious liberty. Related to question 3. Why is it wrong for a Christian to condemn White Christian Nationalism and its tenets? When a person uses the Bible and says Jesus was love and White Christian Nationalism does not represent that message, doesn’t it infringe upon their religious liberty to interpret the Bible and live their lives according to how it speaks to them? Explain how the members of this committee can privately believe and teach other members of this committee aren’t “real” Christians, yet still uphold this notion of religious liberty. Do only certain groups get a dispensation for religious liberty? And those the members of this committee agree aren’t “real” entitled to religious liberty protections? Russell Vought became very offended when a member of Congress confronted him with Bible verses about homelessness and starvation. He said they weren’t relevant to administration decisions. Explain how that is true when this administration has a Religious Liberty Commission that insists on forcing religion - primarily a certain strain of Christianity - into every American’s public life. Why shouldn’t Americans expect members of this administration to adhere to specific commandments from the Bible? Over and over, this committee insists that religious liberty matters. When millions of Americans see Jesus telling people to care for the least of these, is it not a violation of their religious liberty to refuse to explain why whole sections of the Bible apparently don’t matter to a group of people who insist we are a Christian nation and must follow said Bible?

I hope these questions give readers paths into the themes we should challenge our leaders at every level to answer. To be clear, I don’t expect them to answer these questions. Because Christians have enjoyed a long, storied history of privilege in the US, they are not used to being confronted this way. They will bluster and interrupt and redirect and grandstand like they do everywhere else.

These unprepared, emotional responses might also insult one of their fellow “Christians.” Which might cause a bigger rift. Or a public blowup.

We need to ask these questions everywhere, all the time, for our fellow Americans. They need to see - consistently, daily, at every level - how incoherent, autocratic, and power-mad White Christian Nationalists are.

Calling that out is part of OUR religious liberty, whether or not a person is religious. Stop giving Christians special dispensations. Let’s use every tool we have to paint the WCN crowd for what they are:

A jealous, backstabbing, incoherent mishmash of vile, hateful people masquerading as holy.

If you have another question you’d like to add, please leave it in a comment.

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