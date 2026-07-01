For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Deborah L Steinmetz's avatar
Deborah L Steinmetz
5h

I started asking those questions in my early teens, when I was being taught in Catholic School that only my father’s (Catholic) side of my family, the mostly mean, back-stabbing ones, were going to heaven, whereas my mother’s side, my much beloved grandparents, were not.

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2 replies by Andra Watkins and others
Patricia Cole's avatar
Patricia Cole
3h

Rattle their cages!

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4 replies by Andra Watkins and others
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