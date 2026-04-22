For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ma's avatar
Ma
30m

Now I know why you record your own messages. Substack word to voice feature has been down for at least 13 hours. Thank you for this. I even like your southern accent (which, kindly, seems to be heading closer to the center). I still like it. I, a southerner having grown up in GA and KY, was in Boston one summer and called the bus/train schedule office. The apparently older man loved my Dixie accent (this was the summer after the winter of monumental snow in the 70s where you had to get out of your car to check the on coming traffic at an intersection because the snow wall was at least one story). He asked what I was doing in Beantown (land of milkshakes that are shaken milk and jimmies on your ice cream) and I said I was going to summer school at Harvard up from Emory in Atlanta. (And no disrespect to blacks on my part, there were a few at Emory) He said, oh yeah, that’s that black school down south. I politely (I’m a southerner afterall) ended our conversation and found a Latino friend on campus with a car and arranged a ride for a six pack. Subsequently ended up in PA. I’m not very polite anymore.

Reply
Share
April Kurtz's avatar
April Kurtz
40m

I think pornography degrades and demeans women. I'm not an x-tian. I'm a flat out atheist. But IMO, the treatment of women in pornography bleeds over into the mainstream through the men who watch it. It's no surprise that this rape academy stuff is happening, and we can thank pornography for it, IMO.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 444 Mile Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture