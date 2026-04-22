Over the past week, pornography has been in the news again. Many of us are still processing our rage over an online r*pe academy that taught men how to drug and r*pe their unconscious wives and girlfriends. So far, no US man has been exposed, let alone arrested, for drugging and r*ping his partner.

I’ve written a lot about how White Christian Nationalists define pornography. The regime’s proposed Title X changes for low-income patients even call out porn as a problem:

Integrating these priorities within the Title X program helps strengthen reproductive health outcomes by addressing conditions that affect women, such as hormonal imbalances, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as conditions that affect men, including low sperm count, low sperm motility, low testosterone levels, and erectile dysfunction. Title X services may also address lifestyle and behavioral factors—such as sleep quality, nutrition, physical activity, and pornography use—that influence hormonal function and health in males and females. SOURCE: 2027 Title X Funding Opportunities, page 11

The highlighted phrase does a lot of heavy lifting for the regime. They blame low sperm counts and low testosterone levels in young men on - wait for it - masturbating to porn. If men think they will escape regime surveillance and control, they are sorely mistaken. We’ll return to this theme in the coming days.

But today, let’s focus on pornography use and how White Christian Nationalists define porn.

During this Substack’s first week, I included the following expansive list of what WCNs consider to be pornography:

Artworks featuring nudity, partial nudity, suggestions of sex, allusions to homosexuality, or other erotic depictions of the female form

Books featuring physical contact of any kind other than between one man and one woman who are married

Homosexuality

Transgender bodies

Films featuring nudity, partial nudity, suggestions of sex, allusions to homosexuality, or other erotic depictions of the female form

Music with explicit lyrics, foul language, sexual situations, erotic sounds, or anything else that makes someone think about sex

Images of scantily clad women or women wearing clothing that outlines their bodies

Live performances that glorify homosexuality, transgender bodies, sexual contact outside of marriage between one man and one woman, nudity, partial nudity, single motherhood, the questioning of faith (which they call “The Truth”), and taking their One True God’s name in vain

Any publication, artwork, book, film, image, song, performance or website that features content that might make a man like House Speaker Mike Johnson think about sex

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White Christian Nationalists are obsessed with sex. Please review the above list through a new lens, because I want readers to understand what’s really at play.

The WCN definition of pornography is a tool to regulate every aspect of women’s bodies, not just reproduction, as well as to outlaw LGBTQIA+ and transgender existence.

I recently covered Ohio House Bill 249, a current example of legislative control of women and LGBTQ/trans people that would regulate how they exist in public spaces. Expect to see a lot more of these kinds of bills in the coming months, especially in red states. (If you hear of one in your area, please let me know at talktome(at)andrawatkins(dot)com. I’d like to compare the language and raise nationwide awareness of this WCN effort to control women and LGBTQIA+/trans people.)

In the WCN world, a woman’s existence is pornographic.

We must control ourselves at all times (or be controlled) because men cannot control themselves. This is part of St. Augustine’s Doctrine of Original Sin, which blames Eve for sinning first and tempting Adam to fall with her.

WCNs believe:

A man should have sex whenever he wants it

It is his wife’s job to service him, whether she wants to or not

If his wife resists or says no, the man has every right to force himself upon her, because again, it is her job to be a multi-holed object for his pleasure

Rape is not condemned. Incest is not a problem. Consent is irrelevant.

White Christian Nationalists would NOT define drugging and raping one’s wife while unconscious as a crime.

In WCN circles, I would wager that they see the r*pe academy for drugging and raping one’s wife or girlfriend while unconscious as a how-to solution to declining birth rates. She doesn’t want to be pregnant right now, so by God, I’ll make her do her womanly duty.

Which is why we’ve seen so many people—especially men—downplay this CNN investigation.

If the wife trusted her husband to use condoms and he didn’t use them when he raped her while unconscious, and she becomes pregnant, well…having babies is her biological destiny.

"Our biological destiny is to have babies — not slave behind desks chasing careers while our civilization dies." Katie Miller, Stephen Miller’s wife on the declining teen birth rate SOURCE: Irish Star

The technical explanation of the r*pe academy below confirms my conclusions above and outlines why the dismissive national response is so alarming. The r*pe academy website hosted multiple types of sexual assault content that was viewed hundreds of thousands to millions of times by unique US users over the course of one year.

The White Christian Nationalist/Male Supremacist movement is literally training young men to assault and impregnate women against their will, in particular as a “solution” to declining birth rates.

For those who would call me hysterical for making this connection, neo-Nazi influencer Nick Fuentes (and great friend of White Christian Nationalist/Male Supremacist Joel Webbon - who openly says he doesn’t want to see women in public) recently called for EVERY WOMAN to be sent to gulags until they prove they can be “good.” Enduring r*pe and sexual assault to have babies will be one definition of “good.”

These men are serious about “putting women in their place:” In the home, unseen, enduring r*pe and sexual assault without contraception to produce as many babies as God provides. And they’re indoctrinating young men in droves.

What are we going to do about it?

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