The State of Feminism with Zulfina Khud of Letters from a Feminist

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of For Such a Time as ThisSubscribe to watchThe State of Feminism with Zulfina Khud of Letters from a FeministA recording from Andra Watkins's live videoAndra Watkins and Letters from a FeministJun 10, 2026∙ Paid2744ShareIf you aren’t following feminist powerhouse Zulfina Khud on Substack, YOU SHOULD BE. Her feminist reporting from the Gen Z perspective should give us all hope.Letters from a Feminist Feminist essays about world news, political backlash, and why everything suddenly feels anti-woman again.We talk about the toll our work takes in…Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Andra Watkins.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.For Such a Time as ThisSubscribeAuthorsAndra WatkinsLetters from a FeministWrites Letters from a Feminist SubscribeRecent PostsUnholy Ground with Andra Watkins & Sam Osterhout | They Want to Close the BorderJun 4 • Andra Watkins and Lincoln SquareFemale Coverture 2.0 With Allison TaitJun 3 • Andra Watkins and Allison TaitAll Who Refuse To Kneel | Unholy Ground with Andra Watkins & Sam OsterhoutMay 28 • Andra Watkins and Lincoln SquareHate Comes to Main Street With Phil WilliamsMay 27 • Andra Watkins and Phil WilliamsJenn Budd on ICE: What Everyone Needs to KnowMay 26 • Andra Watkins and Jenn BuddWhat to Do When Narcissists Are Everywhere with Walter RheinMay 20 • Andra Watkins and Walter RheinTackling US Gendered Police Violence with RachelMay 13 • Andra Watkins and Rachel