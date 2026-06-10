For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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The State of Feminism with Zulfina Khud of Letters from a Feminist

A recording from Andra Watkins's live video
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Andra Watkins and Letters from a Feminist
Jun 10, 2026
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If you aren’t following feminist powerhouse Zulfina Khud on Substack, YOU SHOULD BE. Her feminist reporting from the Gen Z perspective should give us all hope.

Letters from a Feminist
Feminist essays about world news, political backlash, and why everything suddenly feels anti-woman again.

We talk about the toll our work takes in…

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