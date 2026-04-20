I haven’t said much about the online R*pe Academy reported by CNN. I’ve been too angry. Others can make effective videos while furious, but I cannot. I devolve into one raging scream at my phone camera. It has taken me several days of crying, raging, journaling, and typing to get to a somewhat productive place.

(And to those who say, “Put that raw emotion on the internet! It’s authentic and real!” I’ve done that in the past, and I was told it was too much. BY EVERYONE. So no, I won’t be making rage statements online.)

It’s no wonder 62 million people, most from the US, would visit a site that hosts sexual assault content over the course of a month. We can talk about undear leader’s million-plus mentions in the Epstein Files, but that masks something even more insidious:

We are led by a Congress packed with men who r*pe and assault women. Their colleagues - even the most progressive feminists - know about these sexual assaults and do nothing.

You don’t think every member of Congress knew about Eric Swalwell?

They knew, and they turned a blind eye.

They knew, and they high-fived him.

They knew, and they compared notes.

They knew, and they traded names of the ambitious female staffers who might diddle them to advance.

They knew, and they warned their new female staffers not to be alone with him.

They knew, and they rescued their female staffers from dark corners or tight spaces.

They knew, and they bit their tongues every time he opened his mouth.

They knew, and they didn’t do or say anything, even when he did it again. And again. Again and again.

As you’re reading this, every member of Congress knows who else assaults women. THEY ALL KNOW. ALL OF THEM. EVERY SINGLE SOLITARY ONE KNOWS. AND THEY DO NOTHING.

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Let’s use our imaginations, shall we?

Imagine that an ambitious man is elected to Congress. His office is redecorated as part of his “new congressperson” package. He forces his 20-something female interior designer to sit on his lap to discuss redecorating his office. He keeps getting elected. Rises through the ranks. Ascends to the pinnacles of power.

Let’s imagine this same former congressman caught on camera laughing it up with another very powerful member of Congress while grabbing the ass of a female staffer of this very powerful member of Congress. She stands between them. She lurches forward and goes, “Oh!” The men howl with glee. The female staffer does nothing. Her boss doesn’t care if she is groped in public. He’s laughing about it. Who is she going to tell?

Imagine you’re a woman who went to college to work in politics. You get your dream job on Capitol Hill. In your first orientation, you’re told which men to avoid. Never be alone with them. Don’t give them your contact information.

Only the second very powerful member of Congress from the previous tale is notorious for sleeping with new female staffers as a condition of helping them advance. He touches everything, controls the pipeline on both sides of the aisle.

This new female staffer manages to avoid all the r*pey men on the Hill, so she becomes a bigger target: The resistant woman who must sleep with one of them or they’ll blackball her everywhere. Still, she refuses. Younger female staffers come in, sleep with one of these men - with resigned acceptance, under duress, or blacked-out - and are promoted above her.

Her boss keeps empty trash cans around the office to sweep the porn away whenever someone comes in. She is propositioned for sex multiple times a day. Every night, she attends mandatory after-hours fundraising parties where members of Congress pick off their next victims. She came to DC to make a difference, not be a body with holes to conquer.

She quits.

And the men keep assaulting. They keep r*ping. While everyone else - even the most progressive female reps - look the other way.

How many women can tell this exact story:

I got the degrees, paid the dues, aced the interviews. I was excited to work on the Hill. But the only way I could advance was to sleep with a clown show of gross, entitled men. Men I once respected. Men I thought were fighting for me. Men whose mouths professed to care about women while preying on us at every turn. Men with power. Men who could destroy me. And everyone there knew it. EVERYONE. When I refused enough times, I could no longer advance, so I quit. Or I was so destroyed by being sexually assaulted that I quit, and I could never tell a soul why.

The United States Congress has been a den of sexual assault, r*pe, and conditional sex for female advancement FOR DECADES. Every member of Congress knows it. EVERY ONE.

Eric Swalwell is the tip of the shit pile.

The R*pe Academy is what happens when we stuff Congress full of sexual predators and people - including elected female representatives - who look the other way.

Vote them ALL out.

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