For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Katherine's avatar
Katherine
6h

I was shocked to read in multiple articles that Eric Swalwell’s exploits were a well known “secret”. Why is that? This is why I join you in being angry, and sad. I’ve followed the workings of Congress closely for decades, but I’m personally about as far from DC as one can get. Were reporters keeping this quiet? I truly thought he was one of the good guys. Is there anyone in politics that can be trusted? I think the only solution is to replace everyone there and then put some teeth in the code of ethics. I want to have faith in people, and this is why we must hold those to whom we give our power accountable.

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6 replies by Andra Watkins and others
James Fetig's avatar
James Fetig
7h

Not so well kept secrets. Some men think power is the ultimate aphrodisiac.

Separately, Christian Nationalism keeps rising in the spotlight.

Andy Borowitz

https://youtu.be/OKtA4jynDMs?si=Ig-N5bsmrIn9qHly

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