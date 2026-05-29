For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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MELA's avatar
MELA
33m

Thank you, Andra. Listened to your audio and am sending a consensual hug, if that feels good to you. 🫂 Love, if it feels good to you. 💕 Solidarity, if it feels good to you. 👥

Your pain is my pain is our pain.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
Claudia Bloom's avatar
Claudia Bloom
2h

Well we certainly have the 'white' part right. I think some people call themselves christians so they can belong to racist organizations, like Dream City Church in phoenix. And here's a recent study that pretty much pinpoints why the US is the way it is?

https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/20531680261426183 from Alternet article

https://www.alternet.org/trump-white-voters-maga-racism/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

As a field interviewer for a major research org who has traveled around phoenix for years I can tell you that racism is soooo alive and well and most or all of those racists would call themselves christian.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
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