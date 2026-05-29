I populate this space with information, but commenters make this work so much better. If you aren’t reading the comments as part of this work, you should.

Today, I include answers to a couple of items from comment discussions. I always try to be circumspect in my comment replies, though I can be as righteously outraged and off-the-cuff as the next person.

Can you try to come up with another term for “White Christian Nationalist?”

(Warning: This section is written for professing Christians. If you’re not a professing Christian, you might garner some additional education about WCN, but please be aware that I’m speaking to Christians.)

Throughout the course of this work, I’ve gotten this question a lot. Often, it comes from Christians who previously didn’t know that White Christian Nationalism is a radicalized, extremist sect within their own faith.

These Christians are offended by how WCN twist and pervert their beliefs. But rather than standing up to WCNs, many Christians want people like me to take the word “Christian” out so they can continue to ignore a radicalized, extremist sect within their midst.

As I’ve said often, I get why many Christians prefer that approach. For many people of any faith, the journey is a personal, private experience between an individual and their deity. Bludgeoning others over the head with one’s private, personal beliefs - especially when they didn’t ask - is antithetical to how many human beings view the faith journey.

But since White Christian Nationalists call themselves “Christians,” it is impossible to discuss them without using the word “Christian.” They believe they’re the Only True Believers practicing the One True Faith. They even have the audacity to publicly say that other Christians who disagree with them aren’t “real” Christians. (See the numerous attacks on James Talarico and Pope Leo. If I had to point to two human beings who emulate my understanding of Jesus, those two men do, whether or not I agree with their various stances.)

Of all people, professing Christians must be the loudest voice against White Christian Nationalism. They are radicalized extremists who are perverting YOUR faith. I’m going to talk more about other radicalized religious sects in a minute, but it is imperative that the holders of a particular faith be on the front lines defending their faith against fanatical sects who pervert their doctrines and dogmas for one groups’ money, greed, and power. Identifiers of a particular faith, like Christians, are the best positioned to do that work because you are criticizing it from WITHIN your own ranks. (I am not going to pass judgment on who’s the “real” Christian. I can’t see into anyone’s heart or know anyone’s soul. WCNs claim Christianity; their fellow Christians must band together to condemn and reject it.)

I’m not saying WCNs don’t have a right to worship however they like and believe whatever they want, and neither should you. As much as their beliefs offend me, they have a right to apply them to their own lives. We can parse the fight we’re in as one for democracy or the Constitution, but our fight is really for every individual’s right to our own minds - to live and let live.

White Christian Nationalists twist the Bible to give White Christian men dominion over all the earth. They reject anyone’s right to live and let live if that vision differs from their interpretation of the Bible.

We can argue the semantics of Adam and Eve, say Jesus wasn’t white, and insert many similar arguments along this vein, but they all miss the point. Every White Christian Nationalist who claims they have the right to dominion, to force you or me or anyone to live as they dictate, is violating the 2nd Commandment: They are making themselves as gods by claiming to speak for God, and they are requiring everyone to kneel to them on earth by claiming to speak for God.

It is important for everyone - but especially Christians - to understand this aspect of WCN, to stand up to it, and to define Christianity on YOUR terms. Because your faith is YOURS. If you believe you will stand before God someday and give an accounting of your life, no White Christian Nationalist will stand beside you saying, “God, did you know this person did this thing and this thing and this thing? And don’t forget that thing and that thing and that thing.” An omniscient, omnipresent, omnipotent God doesn’t need a White Christian Nationalist to get between you and God. We had a whole Reformation once a few people realized they didn’t need to go through a priest to talk go Christian God. They could read their own Bibles printed from a printing press and commune with God directly.

Christians, White Christian Nationalists are trying to erase your ability to commune with God on your terms. So stand up for your faith.

Why do you mention the Taliban (and thus Islam) as an extremist comparison to White Christian Nationalism? Why not extremist Judaism?

One of the leftover pieces of my WCN programming is a squeamishness with criticizing Israel. There is no way to talk about Israel without being attacked on multiple fronts, and it always feels like such a heavy, thankless task on top of the heavy, thankless task of decoding WCN for readers.

I’m still not confident I understand this subject. And I know some people will immediately say, “How can you say that? Can’t you see what they’re doing?”

I was indoctrinated as a child. This stuff is part of my baseline. So no, I don’t always see things that are plain-as-day to everyone else. Often, I get another knot of WCN encoding to untangle. I have to sit with what I was taught, compare it to what I’m learning, and process the whiplash of emotions that creates, which is traumatic and triggering and a ton of “how could I have been so stupid? Andra, you were FIVE when this started. But still, other people didn’t buy it at five. Why did I?” Etc. Etc.

I acknowledge this may be a cop-out, but it has been privately traumatizing to realize everything I was taught about this subject - which was basically the Jews are God’s chosen people and not a single one can ever be called “extremist” or criticized because even though their faith is “wrong” they are still God’s chosen people - was brainwashing. It’s something I’ve only grasped throughout the course of doing this work, so two years and some change. And I still have a long way to go.

This has led me to share the work of others (like Sarah Kendzior and Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez), rather than trying to address it myself.

I’ve said this many times, but it bears repeating: Indoctrination always lives in the brain. Undoing indoctrination takes a lifetime. Without getting too personal, it is the heaviest weight of surviving. More people stay in cults because of how exhausting and emotional and hard it is to keep confronting this programming every day for the rest of their lives.

It’s easy - and lazy and also a remnant of my WCN programming - to point to the Taliban, because I recognize what undergirds that extremist sect; it’s the same thing that undergirds WCN. I was programmed to see “Islam = extremism.” It’s traumatic to read a headline about the Taliban legalizing child marriage and forbidding those girls from divorcing their husbands and watch the Oklahoma debate about its recently defeated child marriage bill, where WCN man after WCN man stood up to say child marriage was fine, and not draw those parallels.

I have a visceral, cellular reaction to these things because it is another piece of WCN indoctrination I have not untangled. I understand it’s wrong, but indoctrination is EMOTIONAL. By conflating the two, I force my readers to watch me undo this trauma in public. I always thought I was helping - “See! Extremism here! Extremism there! Extremism is extremism!”

Going forward, I will try to keep my commentary to my lane - White Christian Nationalism - while continuing to do the personal work to understand extremism wherever I see it. And I am sincerely sorry if my words or actions on this front ever offended anyone.

I close with my final freeform note on Substack:

Since Substack is now designed to suppress even a short note in service to scrolling and reacting, I copied the entire text below the note link.

Notice: This will be my last note not tied to a newsletter or live share of mine or someone else’s work. Why: The Substack newsfeed is becoming an algorithmic hellhole of AI slop, memes, and trigger after trigger of outrage. I came here to write long-form newsletters with thought and nuance, not be imprisoned in a Facebook-like newsfeed I rejected years ago. I want to read long-form work, not pithy tweets. How you can interact with me: SUBSCRIBE TO MY NEWSLETTER I’ll leave you with a loose quote I attribute to Mark Ramm: Algorithms are the billionaires’ attempt to colonize our consciousness. Every second you spend scrolling this newsfeed is another acre of your brain being colonized. EVERY. SECOND. I hope to see you at For Such a Time As This.

This entire newsletter has been about our right to live and let live. Indoctrination suppresses our right to live and let live. Algorithms are the 21st century’s chief indoctrination vector.

Much like five-year-old me, many of you don’t realize how you’re being indoctrinated. It’s designed to make people oblivious by eliciting emotional, outraged, extreme reactions, planting seeds in one’s amygdala, and enticing people to say and type things they wouldn’t likely say or type otherwise. So if you’ve ever put something online only to say, “Oh wow, I need to delete that,” you’re a victim of this kind of manipulative indoctrination.

When I write a newsletter, I think about what I put here. I’m deliberate and thoughtful and measured. At least, most of the time.

Substack’s newsfeed is not designed for thoughtfulness, deliberation, or nuance. It is the latest frontier of algorithmic outrage, emotional manipulation, and indoctrination. I have been spending too much time in that newsfeed when I could be practicing yoga or reading smut or going outside and touching grass.

I’m sharing Mark Ramm’s whole quote on colonizing consciousness, because his words made me realize Substack’s newsfeed was an unhealthy replacement for Facebook and Instagram. (Mark, I appreciate you so much.) Please read it, subscribe to newsletters from voices you want to see, and protect the acreage of your mind accordingly. Because if Live and Let Live doesn’t exist in your mind, it won’t exist anywhere.

Thank you for being here. For choosing to give this work real estate in both your mind and your inbox. It wouldn’t exist without you.

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