For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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The WCN Takeover of Battle Ground, WA | Unholy Ground

A recording from Andra Watkins and Lincoln Square's live video
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Andra Watkins and Lincoln Square
Jun 28, 2026
∙ Paid

Happy Sunday, everyone! Welcome to another edition of our Lincoln Square show Unholy Ground with Sam Osterhout.

This week’s show will run at 11am eastern today (Sunday) over at Lincoln Square. It’s available for Paid Subscribers at Lincoln Square. I’m always in the chat to answer questions and interact.

Every week, I share last week’s show with my Paid Subscribers as an additional thank you for supporting this work.

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