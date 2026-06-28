The WCN Takeover of Battle Ground, WA | Unholy Ground

Happy Sunday, everyone! Welcome to another edition of our Lincoln Square show Unholy Ground with Sam Osterhout.
This week’s show will run at 11am eastern today (Sunday) over at Lincoln Square. It’s available for Paid Subscribers at Lincoln Square. I’m always in the chat to answer questions and interact.
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