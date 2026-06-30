For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Sarah McKee's avatar
Sarah McKee
3h

"vagina-afflicted": I love it!

Thanks for this compulsively-readable treatment of a, to me, repulsive crew. They seem to be repelling one another, as well.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
BisSenshi's avatar
BisSenshi
37mEdited

Let's hope that the infights starts soon 🤞. Nobody agrees 100% on what version of the faith to put down on to people's throat. Let's prepare 🍿😁. It cannot happen to better people.

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