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Recently, I had lunch with a new friend. They had a different experience with White Christian Nationalism. We were comparing notes.

I said something about the Heritage Foundation and Opus Dei.

They said I don’t know how the Catholics miss how much the rest of WCN hates them. I mean, they don’t get it.

My WCN Baptist pastor had a regular rotation of sermons claiming every Catholic would die and bust hell wide open. He spent almost as much time decrying popery as he condemned sin.

Opus Dei Catholics are taught that Catholicism is the One True Faith. Part of God’s work is undoing the heretical work of the Reformation and bringing lost Protestants back to True Christianity. Which is Catholicism. Only Catholicism.

Doug Wilson and his ilk aren’t part of the Religious Liberty Commission because he cannot countenance Paula White-Cain.

Or women.

His former protege Joel Webbon, he of let’s stone a few women to death for accusing men of rape, also hates Wilson over some falling out.

The more power White Christian Nationalists assume, the more their abject loathing of one another is going to become apparent.

These people are all narcissistic prima-donna mini-dictators who rule their congregations with iron fists. They do not like to be questioned. Don’t tolerate anyone who disagrees with them. Can’t compromise even a minor point.

In yesterday’s newsletter, I asserted that The Heritage Foundation provided a list of people they wanted on the White House Religious Liberty Commission.

Some of the people below were on it. Some weren’t.

And so we wound up with a draft report that isn’t what The Opus Dei Catholic Heritage Foundation wanted. It isn’t word-smithed to a spit-shine. It uses bigger fonts to provide heft. It shrieks points previous Heritage Foundation pieces made with precision and confidence. Many of its statements are shrill and clumsy, yet still theocratically terrifying.

I believe these differences from prior regime edicts represent a White Christian Nationalist group:

Who couldn’t agree; Who can’t compromise; Who loathe each other; Who are all narcissists built to hog the spotlight; Who are deeply offended to have been forced to listen to women; Who all decided their personal stamp had to be in this document for it to matter.

Today, let’s dive into the people who make up the main Religious Liberty Commission.

Dan Patrick, Lieutenant Governor of Texas and devout Roman Catholic

I will forever associate Dan Patrick with a sneer and a stabby finger. What a pathetic, miserable little man.

Of all the people on this committee, he was the worst choice to deliver its “findings.” Every time he opens his mouth, something messed up falls out. Like if I need to die of COVID to restart the economy, then so be it. (paraphrased)

I’ll bet he hasn’t listened to anyone else talk in decades. He certainly wouldn’t have stopped to take presentation pointers from Dr Phil or - horrors - vagina-afflicted Paula White-Cain.

But he had to deliver the separation of church and state speech with his stabby finger and his snarl, because he was the state portion of this committee. It was vital that a STATE politician deliver this tantrum as a culmination of the state’s rights was always about our divine right to force White Christian Nationalist laws everywhere argument.

He was horrible. His delivery sucked. I’ll bet every other orator on this committee watched that happen and hated him because in their minds, it should have been them, and not being a politician be damned.

Ben Carson - Seventh-day Adventist

The token Black person on this committee. He was a P2025 contributor, because even though an Opus Dei driven organization like Heritage believes he is hell-bound, they’ve always been happy to use him as much as he’s been eager to be used if it helps him. I mean, his various causes.

Every Roman Catholic on this committee believes a Seventh-day Adventist is going to hell. Many Protestants also believe Seventh-day Adventists are a man-made cult, similar to the Mormon faith.

Growing up in the Baptist church, I was taught Seventh-day Adventists weren’t “real” Christians and were going to hell.

Seventh-day Adventists came out of the Second Great Awakening in the 1830s. They are largely responsible for the Last Days apocalyptic beliefs prevalent in some strains of WCN.

Bishop Robert Barron - Roman Catholic

Being a Minnesota-based priest isn’t enough for Robert Barron. He built his own Cult of Personality: Word on Fire Ministries. Here’s how a 2024 article in The Atlantic described him:

Barron, who is always in clerical dress and ready to quote the ancient Church fathers, has no interest in fitting in. His uncompromising presentation of the Christian story—and his willingness to discuss it with polarizing figures such as Jordan Peterson and Ben Shapiro—resonates especially among young men. To fans, Barron is convincing a new generation that Christianity is not the faded wallpaper of the West but a compelling, countercultural message. To critics, he has forged a cult of personality and cozied up to culture warriors for the sake of clicks. (SOURCE: The Atlantic gift link)

Cardinal Timothy Dolan - Roman Catholic

On moral issues, Conclavoscope rates Cardinal Dolan as Very Conservative:

Cardinal Dolan consistently upholds traditional Catholic teachings on moral issues. He has publicly opposed same-sex marriage, lamenting the rapid societal acceptance of it, and has emphasized the Church's unwavering stance on the matter. Additionally, he has been vocal about the Church's opposition to abortion and contraception, highlighting the importance of religious freedom in these debates. (SOURCE: Conclavoscope)

He also criticized the regime’s immigration policies, specifically the targeting of Catholic charities that provide migrant aid. (Source HERE.)

Both the Catholic bishop and cardinal would’ve struggled to listen to and include women on this committee. Especially if she were not Catholic.

Rev. Franklin Graham - Non-denominational Protestant (ordained by Grace Community Church in Tempe, AZ)

Franklin Graham has everything he has because of his father, Billy Graham (who was Baptist.) While Billy Graham famously got along with everyone, his son isn’t universally liked or respected.

I would extend that assessment to his fellow Religious Liberty Commission members. I can imagine they all secretly wanted to throttle him every time he opened his mouth.

Here’s a pretty standard take on Franklin Graham, and it is shared by both people of faith and not:

…versus his Machiavellian, morally-compromised, utterly deceitful, hypocritical crackpot of a grifter-son, Rev. Franklin Graham, the faux-spawn who bears his name but shares none of his late father’s goodwill or honesty. (Source HERE.)

Ms. Allyson Ho - husband is James Ho, controversial judge on the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals (responsible for the Dobbs decision, among others); both identify as Christian but we don’t know Catholic or Protestant

Ho is an attorney and active member of the Federalist Society. I would argue that she and her husband are a more significant WCN force than Ginni and Clarence Thomas. She practices appellate law in his judicial district, which should be a conflict of interest. Instead, she gets a seat on the Religious Liberty Commission as a reward for helping groom cases her husband’s WCN-captured arena can tee up for the Roberts Court.

I cannot guess how the rest of this committee might feel about her.

Dr Phil McGraw - A Christian; cannot determine whether Catholic or Protestant; reared Baptist; is a Zionist

Dr Phil is most certainly not a Heritage Foundation pick. I cannot imagine a single credited minister in this group listening to or respecting him. He’s there because undear leader wanted him there.

I can imagine a few people on this committee being jealous of his stage presence, name recognition, and previous aw-shucks likability. And because of that, I can also imagine him being more insistent that his opinions be folded into the draft report.

Eric Metaxas - Protestant Episcopal; reared Greek Orthodox; updated: attends NYC’s Redeemer Presbyterian Church

Metaxas is a formerly respected public intellectual whose lust for notoriety turned him full MAGA. I see him as an “influencer” who saw an opening to make his “brand,” a human void/shape-shifter similar to JD Vance. He is on this committee to lend it an “elite intellectual” shine, something the committee’s accredited theologians likely resent and loathe.

Here’s more about Metaxas:

Paul Glader, a former Wall Street Journal reporter who now serves as executive editor of Religion Unplugged, said that he got to know Metaxas when he became a fellow at King’s College in New York, where Glader teaches journalism. At the time, he admired Metaxas.

“Early on,” he said, “I respected the fact that he was a young, public intellectual, trying to talk about the role of faith in public life.”

Glader recalled a conversation with Metaxas at a dinner, where Metaxas talked about his frustrations with the state of his career.

Metaxas, Glader said, told him he wanted to become a Dick Cavett-like television host but could not get the attention of any TV networks. “He secretly wants to have his own show on Fox,” said Glader. (SOURCE: Religion News)

Kelly Shackelford - president of First Liberty Institute; devout Christian (denomination not specified); has represented Muslims, Hindus, and other faiths in addition to Christians

Shackelford is an attorney. Endorsed by Dr James Dobson’s Focus on the Family, his Texas-based First Liberty Institute has won many recognized cases that have broken down the wall of church-state separation. (Read one HERE.)

He has gladly represented people of multiple faiths, likely because it builds a stronger case for destroying/reimagining church-state separation. At his core, I would say he is a ruthless White Christian Nationalist who has used any convenient group with an argument to demolish separation of church and state.

I suspect he’s one of the few people on this committee who’s widely liked.

Rabbi Meir Soloveichik - Orthodox Jew

Rabbi Soloveichik is a conservative Jew who has long supported Republican causes and has a gift for ingratiating himself with White Christian Nationalists. He is known for his unorthodox views on “religious freedom,” which align with WCN. He is likely responsible for the draft report’s antisemitism section.

But I can also see him being one of the people who muddied previous Heritage Foundation language. He is accustomed to deference and respect, and I imagine him being uncompromising about his opinions here.

Pastor Paula White-Cain - NAR Dominionist Protestant Charismatic

She is on this committee because undear leader demanded it. I believe every man on this committee hates her. They hate her charisma. They hate her access to undear leader. They hate her money. They hate her gender. They hate her accomplishments. THEY HATE HER.

And because she is who she is, I cannot imagine her allowing her inputs to be dismissed by this bunch of men. Which likely added another level of incoherence to this draft report.

Much of today’s newsletter is conjecture on my part. But I’d wager every person on this committee sees this as an opportunity to crown their specific strain of religion THE ONE TRUE FAITH.

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It is a money-making opportunity. A grab of enormous, unfathomable power. Whoever accomplishes it will be worshipped like a god on earth. Feared AND revered. A national congregation of captive souls who must shut up and go along, whether or not they believe.

THIS INDIVIDUAL NARCISSISM IS HOW WE DEFEAT THEM.

More on that in tomorrow’s newsletter.

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