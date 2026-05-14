For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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James Fetig's avatar
James Fetig
2hEdited

Too many people with whom I share your work believe that you are hysterical. Those of us who have seen Christian Nationalism up close know otherwise. What once was improbable, is now happening drip by drip, step by step. These folks are expert in dressing up their oppression in neutral language. Few look beyond that.

I've very lucky to have had a feminist mother, born in 1929, who was way ahead of her time. I came of age in the late 1950s to mid-1960s when the "tradition" male to female roles where the norm. My mother was having none of it in spit of her husband's opposite views. She couldn't do much about him, but she deliberately drilled her sons in equality.

Your work is definitely effective. The topics you raise are increasingly covered in the main stream media from the Atlantic and the NYT, to highly rated Substacks and pod casts. Please keep it up.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
Cosgrove's son's avatar
Cosgrove's son
2h

Interesting post. It seems to me that someone really needs to take a deep dive into the intersection of pornography and drugs. Much of the porn that I’ve seen seems to be predicated on making men feel powerless, weak, and alone in the face of women’s sexuality. This is especially so when the text is explicitly aimed at a kind of addiction to solo sex. So there’s a mixture of desire and fear of loss of control. Drugs heighten this effect. That internalized mindset makes it extremely hard to go out into the real world and meet real women. I have to wonder how much of the incel phenomenon is the result of this sort of conditioning. (Nick Fuentes, are you listening?) And of course there’s sexual violence when women don’t act the way the hypersexualized actresses act. I wonder whether serious content and “reception” analysis is being done anywhere. Pornography needs to be looked at as a “literature” of our time that is predicated on separating men from themselves.

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