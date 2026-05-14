I woke up this morning to a linked article from journalist Nina Burleigh. It was by Helen Lewis for The Atlantic. Since I’m going to skewer another Atlantic writer in a few days, I’m glad to share a gift link to Lewis’s important article:

GO HERE for gift link.

Readers of For Such a Time As This will recognize most of the men in this piece: Doug Wilson; Joel Webbon; Nick Fuentes; Chris Rufo; Scott Yenor; and more. I’ve mentioned them all at one time or another. (I see stories like these in The Atlantic as proof of my work’s influence. More mainstream journalists are starting to write about these topics with gravitas because of YOU. YOU show up here. YOU support this work.)

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Lewis calls these men Masculinists, their movement Masculinism. She defines Masculinism as a movement to fight back against the advances of feminism and reassert the primacy of men.

I’ve experienced this movement differently: Via online men, trolls, and bots who whine about Misandry. Misandry is the hatred of men by women. Misandrists are women who hate men.

Today, I had planned to write about this 2023 article from The Wesleyan Argus, the campus newspaper of Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut.

GO HERE to read the whole thing.

It’s easy to dismiss a male college freshman at a prestigious university’s complaints about how women tell mean jokes about men and hurt my feelings as unserious and silly. I’m sure this guy and many like him have never had to spend all day, every day, thinking about how to go another twenty-four hours without being raped or sexually assaulted.

But Masculinism is a serious movement. Its fuel is Misandry, the idea that women hate men. In this psy op - and it IS a psy op - Misandry is a form of DARVO (Deny Attack Reverse Victim and Offender.)

Since Lewis’s article doesn’t address Misandry, it may be helpful to make readers more aware of how it is being deployed in the wild.

I came upon this movement by accident. I am constantly trolled by men who believe I should shut up, sit down, be quiet. I come from a world where the seminal unbending rule was Andra, your feelings don’t matter. So of course, I’m never supposed to voice my feelings, opinions, or learning. About anything.

I started digging into these accounts and the ones they followed. I lost count of how many times I read the word Misandry. How many accounts - whether real or bot - preached the gospel of how every man’s problem is caused because women hate men. How everything could be right again if these nasty man-hating women could be put in their “rightful” place forever.

Men - especially hyper-online young men - are being fed a toxic stream of carefully crafted themes: You’re lonely because women hate you. You didn’t get into that university program because women hate you. You lost that work promotion because women hate you. You can’t buy a house, but guess what? Look at that woman your age moving into the house she just bought across the street from your parents - where you still live. That woman hates you.

I believe this is a sophisticated psy op that uses DARVO to stoke male fear and resentment. You’re not lonely because you’re a jerk; you’re lonely because women hate you, and they need to be punished for hating you. You didn’t lose that university place because your test score wasn’t high enough; you lost it because some girl waltzed in there and shook her ass and charmed the committee with some lie about how women are better students because she hates men like you. You’re still living in your parents’ basement, and that girl who just bought the house across the street is laughing at you.

Women don’t give a thought to these men - other than to try to avoid being raped and sexually assaulted by men. And yet their every accomplishment, milestone, and success is being portrayed to men as these women have these things because they hate men. These women hate YOU. Wouldn’t it be great if you could put them in their prissy little places and force them to serve you like they’re supposed to?

If you don’t believe me, wade into the cancerous waters of X and type in the hashtag misandry. Scroll through what’s being served to men. Tell me this isn’t seeding the growth of Masculinism.

While it’s great to see a corporate publication try to convince its readers that men I’ve been warning about in this space are serious threats, it’s important to also teach readers what’s fueling their rise: Convincing men their every problem stems from women who hate them, and ALL women hate them.

If we find a way to reverse that DARVO, we might unlock the true potential of an entire generation of men.

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