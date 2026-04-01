For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Ma's avatar
Ma
5d

That’s how everyone grew up in South GA in the 70s. I was in high school when we could start wearing koulattes. Even though we had hoosier indiana farm relatives, we didn’t have any blue jeans although you could fly to Russia, sell them and pay for your trip - one pair. I’m kind of surprised the white nationalists thought like this because it is exactly how the Catholics comported themselves. Oh and we whispered catholic, just like you did cancer and unwed mother (which usually was called a whore). I wish the orange mussolini were the pied piper and marched them all into the river.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
Agent of Chaotic Respite's avatar
Agent of Chaotic Respite
5d

Sheesh. These laws mean men are victims at the mercy of our hormones, and every woman is a potential "trigger". More of the "boys will be boys" bullshit mentality.

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4 replies by Andra Watkins and others
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