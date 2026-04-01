TODAY. 1 April 2026. Noon eastern. Substack LIVE. Rachel @ This Woman Votes is joining me to discuss her recent piece Conditional Approval - Your Router, the Department of War, and the Architecture of the Controlled Internet. The ramifications of this virtually invisible change will impact every American. It is another step toward creating a total surveillance state. Since nobody except This Woman Votes is talking about it, I asked her to help us understand what this could mean. JOIN US! This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics Conditional Approval - Your Router, the Department of War, and the Architecture of the Controlled Internet This piece is a departure from the plan for March, because it is way more important and flying very quietly under the radar… Read more

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Imagine you’re a fourteen-year-old girl in a Christian Nationalist school. You’re required to wear dresses to school every day, a uniform of sorts. Skirt hems must hit below the knee. Slits can’t expose anything above the knee. Tops must not reveal any part of developing breasts or even tease the existence of boobage. Sleeveless tops can’t show lingerie. Nothing can be form-fitting.

You wear culottes for PE, because athletic pants draw male eyes in ways the poor guys can’t control. Your cheerleading skirt also hits below the knee, and even though you wear bloomers, you must not move in a way that reveals them. You’re never supposed to wear blue jeans, even in your own home. Even on the most scorching summer day, shorts must fall to the knee.

Buying a prom dress is a nightmare. No hint of bared shoulder. Nothing sleeveless that could show a hint of bra. Cleavage would be an abomination. Nothing tight, especially in those private areas men and boys can’t help but want to touch and taste and violate.

Someone even has to approve your wedding dress for decency if you want to get married in the church. Every bridesmaid - whether local or not - has to appear before a kind of church tribunal to make sure her body in the chosen dress won’t cause any male brain to melt with lust.

You follow these rules, because you know what happens when you don’t follow them. You’re at the mall when you see a man from the church. He comes up to you, gazing at your boobs the whole time, and tells you maybe the top you’re wearing is inappropriate. You’ve been cornered in the gym by a man who stood too close and told you to stop jumping around so much in your cheerleading uniform. A boy grabbed your crotch in the pool when you wore a one-piece bathing suit. You’ve watched, helpless, as a female classmate is stalked by a male staff member, behavior that doesn’t stop no matter how much skin she covers. You’ve lost count of how many times you’ve been told your body is a pornographic wasteland that must be shielded from men whose pupils darken and breathe fast while they ogle some part of you during their lectures.

Of course, if those men fail to control themselves, it’s your fault.

The Ohio legislature is considering a bill called The Indecent Exposure Modernization Act. It has already passed the House as House Bill 249.

Most headlines point out that this bill will regulate drag performers and - Christian Nationalists’ favorite smokescreen for their own sexual perversities - protect children.

But this bill will really allow the Christian Taliban to regulate what women wear in public.

The bill also modifies Ohio’s public indecency statute, replacing “private parts” with “private area,” defined as genitals, the pubic area, buttocks or the female breast below the top of the areola when nude or covered by an undergarment. Mothers who are breastfeeding are exempt. Because “undergarment” is not defined, critics note the change could theoretically criminalize sports bras worn while jogging, cheerleading uniforms or certain swimwear. “In plain English, this bill gives government the unacceptable power to police what people wear. Drag is just the beginning,” Dwayne Steward, CEO & Executive Director of Equality Ohio & Equality Ohio Education Fund, said in a statement. “Runners, hikers, and gym-goers wear sports bras every day. Dancers, cheerleaders, and athletes wear under layers that are occasionally visible.” SOURCE: Cleveland.com

I included extra language from a man to back up my Christian Taliban claim. I’m not the only one who’s saying this bill would regulate what every woman wears in public. I’m not being hysterical or spewing conspiracy theories to say that bills like this lead to a woman’s bodily appearance being policed 24/7.

Which leads to this:

From NPR:

And this from The Mirror:

And this from the BBC:

Plenty of people have made a big deal over how this bill might treat sports bras, but this is bigger than a sports bra.

This bill gives any man the right to walk up to a woman in public, tell her she isn’t dressed appropriately, and charge her with the crime of indecent exposure. Law enforcement men like this:

And this:

And this:

(Seriously, do an internet search for “law enforcement” and “sexual assault,” and you could read for the rest of your life and still not be done with the entries.)

And so-called Christian men like these:

Men, is this what you want your wives to put up with? Do you want this world for your daughters and granddaughters? What about your mothers?

You think nobody will approach the women and girls in your life this way, right? And besides, this is only happening in Ohio. You don’t have to worry about this…

But some police officer/ICE agent/church pastor/billionaire/politician/random man CANNOT WAIT to use laws like this to corner their next victim. This proposed law in Ohio is a test of how far men can go to regulate women in public. It is an open door to approach women, hassle women, ogle women, charge women, and rape women.

Any woman who’s survived this kind of environment will tell you the same.

If you live in Ohio, contact your Senate legislators and demand they oppose this Christian Taliban bill.

Share this newsletter with everyone you know. Because no matter where you live, this bill is a test case for the entire country. The Christian Taliban want to force this on women EVERYWHERE. YOUR wife. YOUR daughter. YOUR granddaughter. YOUR mother. EVERY WOMAN. EVERYWHERE.

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