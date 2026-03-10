TODAY. Noon Eastern. Zoom Link.
Here's a handy link for our Zoom meeting. Plus a link to the Daisy Chain community organizing structure we'll discuss with Dr G.
Topic: Andra Watkins’ Zoom Meeting with Dr G to discuss the Daisy Chain: A Neighbor’s Guide to Mass Cooperation
Time: Mar 10, 2026 12:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88056834023?pwd=ZFssah0btCbVH0ewz93Q9nPvIRXlsH.1
Meeting ID: 880 5683 4023
Passcode: 783138
Please come with a pen and paper or some other way to take notes.
See you there.
For Such a Time as This is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.