Unholy Ground Special LIVE Edition

As an added benefit for Paid Subscribers, I’m sharing this week’s special LIVE edition of Unholy Ground, my Lincoln Square show with Sam Osterhout.

Sam shares a fan moment early in the show. It’s always surreal to be recognized out-of-context. A few months ago, someone came up to me on another continent and said, “Don’t you do that Christian Nationalism show at Lincoln Square?”

My favorite moment: When Sam says having to say Doug Wilson’s name is like attacking his own face with a grater.

Subscribe to Lincoln Square. It’s one of very few Substack outlets of its size that takes White Christian Nationalism seriously.

We do a deep dive into White Christian Nationalist goals for divorce. (HINT: They want to eliminate a woman’s right to ALL divorce under the guise of attacking no-fault divorce.)

And we do another big reminder about the dangers of the SAVE Voter Elimination and Suppression Act. Married US women who took your husband’s name, GET YOUR DOCUMENTS NOW.

Thank you Martha Morningsong, V for Violet 🆘, tracey farmer, Karen Fischer, Lynn L, and many others for tuning into my live video with Lincoln Square! Join me for my next live video in the app.