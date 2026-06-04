For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Unholy Ground with Andra Watkins & Sam Osterhout | They Want to Close the Border

A recording from Andra Watkins and Lincoln Square's live video
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Andra Watkins and Lincoln Square
Jun 04, 2026
∙ Paid

Good morning everyone! Back by popular demand, my weekly Lincoln Square show Unholy Ground with Sam Osterhout.

I know I’m not the only person who can read faster than she can watch video…Gen X’ers like me (and above) can find a skimmable transcript at a button beneath the video.

This week’s show ran on Sunday. Sam and I record these on Thursdays for an 11am eastern Sunday run. If you a paid subscriber over at Lincoln Square, you can watch and join in the live chat. I’m always in the chat to answer live questions and make it feel like a live experience for everyone.

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