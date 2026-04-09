V-Dem Democracy Report with LOLGOP

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of For Such a Time as ThisSubscribe to watchV-Dem Democracy Report with LOLGOPA recording from Andra Watkins's live videoAndra Watkins and L O L G O PApr 09, 2026∙ Paid122ShareIf you missed this valuable discussion, please make time for the recording. Jason Sattler gives into his take on the V-Dem Democracy Report.The CauseThe worst decline of democracy ever recorded could have been far worseYou cannot understand the cycle of escalation that has defined the Trump regime’s attacks on our freedom, and the resistance to those attacks, without saying the name Marimar Martinez…Read more22 days ago · 67 likes · 8 comments · L O L G O PIt’s not all bleak and grim. Watch our discussion, or skim …Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Andra Watkins.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.For Such a Time as ThisSubscribeAuthorsAndra WatkinsL O L G O PWrites The Cause SubscribeRecent PostsOn Conditional Approval, Routers, and the Surveillance StateApr 7 • Andra Watkins and Rachel @ This Woman VotesV-Dem Democracy Survey with The IntellectualistApr 6 • Andra Watkins and The IntellectualistHow This Video From Last May Relates to This Week's Changes at the PentagonMar 27 • Andra WatkinsIn Case You Missed It: Protect Yourself from the DOGE CyberattackMar 24 • Andra Watkins and LexiLorissa Rinehart and her book Winning the EarthquakeMar 21 • Andra Watkins and Lorissa RinehartSecure Communications Update with Deepak Puri - Take TWOMar 19 • Andra WatkinsLiza Hameline and the TX PrimaryMar 8 • Andra Watkins and Liza Hameline