In this recent discussion, The Intellectualist and I discuss the recent findings of the V-Dem Democracy Report from the University of Gothenburg. The United States is rated as an ILLIBERAL Democracy and fell 24 points on the democracy rating scale.
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V-Dem Democracy Survey with The Intellectualist
A recording from Andra Watkins's live video
Apr 06, 2026
∙ Paid
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