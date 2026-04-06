For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of For Such a Time as This

V-Dem Democracy Survey with The Intellectualist

A recording from Andra Watkins's live video
Andra Watkins's avatar
The Intellectualist's avatar
Andra Watkins and The Intellectualist
Apr 06, 2026
∙ Paid

In this recent discussion, The Intellectualist and I discuss the recent findings of the V-Dem Democracy Report from the University of Gothenburg. The United States is rated as an ILLIBERAL Democracy and fell 24 points on the democracy rating scale.

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Andra Watkins.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 444 Mile Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture