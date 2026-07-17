For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Linda Weide's avatar
Linda Weide
6hEdited

Andra, I am getting together today with people in Indivisible Abroad to draft a response to this. We are thinking to contact our US politicians, and those of us in EU countries should write our MEPs. I was looking into drafting a petition for Germany to get people to sign it before sending it to European Members of Parliament.

Thank you for writing about this. I know I should too. In solidarity. I first read about it with Alisa Valdes-Rogdriguez two days ago Why is it not getting much coverage in the European media? https://alisav.substack.com/p/the-crime-of-compassion-what-the?r=f0qfn&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

I will let you know what we plan to do later. I will refer to your letter in any petition that I write because you have covered the issue so well.

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5 replies by Andra Watkins and others
James Fetig's avatar
James Fetig
7h

I've been off the grid for several days and come home to this. Ignorance was bliss!

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
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