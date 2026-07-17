American James “Fergie” Chambers was arrested while vacationing in Ibiza, Spain one week ago. According to The Guardian, the US government has charged him under NSPM-7 domestic terror guidelines for supporting Hamas, with additional charges of money laundering. If the Spanish government agrees to extradite him to the United States via their extradition treaty, he faces up to thirty years in prison. (Source HERE)

Wherever you live on this planet, his arrest matters FOR YOU.

Chambers is the black sheep son of the billionaire Cox Communications family. He is a self-proclaimed communist and has used his trust fund to support anti-Israel groups including Palestine Action, which targets Israeli defense contractors worldwide. He has also given money to support humanitarian aid programs in Gaza.

While he has participated in disruptive protest actions like throwing red paint on buildings and blocking access, he has no known record of violence.

According to this article in Los Angeles Magazine, he has been on an FBI watchlist since October of 2023 as part of their examination of Palestine Action. This monitoring was opened during the Biden administration. (Source HERE.)

He broke with his family over their vocal and financial support of Atlanta’s Cop City. Despite being estranged, his family are rallying around him to convince the Spanish government to release him and ignore its extradition treaty with the United States. (Source HERE.)

In 2025 or possibly early 2026, Chambers lived in Tunis, Tunisia, where he sponsored a soccer team. He moved briefly to Ireland in early 2026 before vacationing with his family in Spain. It isn’t clear whether his time in Ireland coincides with the release of an Irish documentary film on his life called All About the Money, which premiered at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.

Thanks for wading through this background. Now it’s time to make my case for global far-right/Epstein Class coordination in Chambers’ Spanish arrest.

I believe Chambers’ arrest was coordinated by the global far-right/Epstein Class because:

The United States has no extradition treaty with Tunisia. As long as Chambers remained in Tunisia, he could have avoided arrest, because the Tunisian government would most likely not have turned him over to the US.

The US has an extradition treaty with Ireland, but techno-state fascists have huge investments there. It doesn’t make business sense FOR THE GLOBAL FAR-RIGHT/EPSTEIN CLASS to put the Irish government in this position. Much better to surveil the target and strike when he visits an “enemy” country.

The US has an extradition treaty with Spain at the same time the US regime and its billionaires have been attacking its socialist leader and government for over a year. This isn’t only a play to make a global example of a historically flamboyant billionaire; it is also a play to topple Sanchez and turn the Spanish parliament hard-right. On top of further destabilizing the European Union.

They chose their target very carefully. Chambers is a self-described communist who set up a commune in Massachusetts, sports numerous face tattoos, and has been on an FBI watch list for several years. He took great pleasure in taunting groups he opposed. Because many people lack nuanced knowledge of him, he might not be a broadly sympathetic character.

I believe the decision to arrest Chambers in Spain serves multiple global far-right/Epstein Class causes including:

Boxing in Pedro Sanchez’s already weak socialist government. Does Sanchez disregard a ratified extradition treaty with the United States and risk major sanctions? Or does he anger greater Spain by ignoring its broad and very vocal support for Palestine? The US regime has been sniping at Spain for over a year. Ignoring an extradition treaty will give a predatory regime carte blanche to punish Spain. Ignoring millions of Spaniards who still march in support of Palestine every week will give voters a reason to punish his party. It puts Sanchez and his party in a near-impossible position.

Helping far-right cells learn how to work together globally. Ibiza rejected Spain’s socialist parties in 2023 in favor of a hard-right turn (Source HERE.) It’s reasonable to think that area police and judges might be more amenable to cooperation with the US over a mutually-beneficial arrest. The world’s focus will be on Sanchez, not on how lower-level far-right actors may have coordinated in Ibiza.

Train the global far-right on jurisdiction shopping. Because of the previous bullet point, it isn’t a coincidence Chambers was arrested on Ibiza. I don’t know whether he visited other areas in Spain prior to his arrest, but it would’ve been harder to make these charges stick in socialist PSOE-controlled Catalunya, for example.

Setting precedents other far-right governments can use to arrest people who oppose the global far-right. If the United States is able to force Spain to extradite Chambers, it sets a precedent for every American going forward: If you travel to a right-leaning country or area within a country, you could be arrested. But it will also embolden other far-right governments to target their opponents and critics.

Eroding free speech globally. This arrest makes one thing abundantly clear: Wherever you are, the United States (in this case as a proxy of Israel) will use NSPM-7 to charge anyone, anywhere as a terrorist for espousing broad, subjective positions that were previously labeled disagreement or dissent. I believe we can look at International Criminal Court sanctions the US applied to non-US-citizens to divine how it might persecute people from other countries using NSPM-7. ICC judges lost access to some banking, credit cards, travel, and other conveniences like online shopping with US companies like Amazon. (Source HERE.)

For more on NSPM-7, I wrote this very deep dive in October 2025. It’s now relevant for every reader, everywhere on this planet.

If you don’t live in the United States, it’s time for every person to ask themselves whether continued US influence will be good for individuals and their countries. The United States is using the clout it built in the wake of beating the Nazis to BE NAZIS and force the rest of the planet to go along. As an American, I refuse to be on the side of Nazis.

For those who live in countries with active citizen involvement in the political process, don’t be silent.

Let your elected officials and governments know you do not want a predatory regime deciding what free speech and expression means in other countries.

You do not approve of honoring treaties that were negotiated in good faith with governments that have gone rogue.

It’s also vital to be aware of how the Epstein Class (AKA the global far-right) pushes the levers of individual nations to reach their collective goals. Train yourselves to see these actions through a global lens before focusing on how it might impact your country or region.

Talk about these issues in your communities. My goal to start more globally-focused, geography-specific Substacks isn’t dead. Events behind the curtain keep pushing back the launch. In the meantime, send them globally-focused newsletters like this installment by clicking the SHARE button below.

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