WCN Moves in Texas with Dorothy Burton, Founder of Christians in Public Service

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current time0:00/Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of For Such a Time as ThisSubscribe to watchWCN Moves in Texas with Dorothy Burton, Founder of Christians in Public ServiceA recording from Andra Watkins's live videoAndra Watkins and Dorothy Burton • How I See ItJul 29, 2026∙ Paid1966ShareThanks to everyone who came to my conversation with Dorothy Burton, Founder of Christians in Public Service. To read more about Burton’s work in Texas, GO HERE.I invited Ms Burton to join us because …Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Andra Watkins.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.For Such a Time as ThisSubscribeAuthorsAndra WatkinsDorothy Burton • How I See ItWrites How I See It SubscribeRecent PostsOn Hunter Biden, Wrestling, and American Values with Frederic PoagJul 22 • Andra Watkins and Frederic PoagThe Christian Constitution | Unholy Ground with Andra Watkins & Sam OsterhoutJul 21 • Andra Watkins and Lincoln SquareSubscriber Hang-Out With AndraJul 16 • Andra WatkinsThe Not-So-Secret Strategy To Takeover Your Life | Unholy GroundJul 15 • Andra Watkins and Lincoln SquareEvan and Andra Talk About White Christian Nationalist SexJul 12 • Andra Watkins and Evan HurstWhat the National Counterterrorism Strategy Really Is With Bryan C Del MonteJul 11 • Andra Watkins and Bryan C. Del MonteChristian Nationalism Has Gone Global - Across The Pond With Ahmed Baba, James Matthewson, & Guest Andra WatkinsJul 6 • Andra Watkins, Ahmed Baba, and James Matthewson