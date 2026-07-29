For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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WCN Moves in Texas with Dorothy Burton, Founder of Christians in Public Service

A recording from Andra Watkins's live video
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Andra Watkins and Dorothy Burton • How I See It
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Thanks to everyone who came to my conversation with Dorothy Burton, Founder of Christians in Public Service. To read more about Burton’s work in Texas, GO HERE.

I invited Ms Burton to join us because …

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