For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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LoFiPressWA's avatar
LoFiPressWA
3h

We are not the same. WCNs derive their joy from killing the joy in others. Lgbtqia+ is about the joy of living authentically to who you are. We don't try to shut their churches, but they try to kill our crisis centers and support structures. We don't give a shit how they spend their sundays, but because we aren't in jesus's magic building, we all need punished and such? We are asking for equality. They are demanding supremacy. We are not the same. Also, i shun the hate chicken. One just opened a few blocks from me and i am just itching to go sidewalk chalk pride rainbows allllllllllll over the city sidewalks that run past it.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
James Fetig's avatar
James Fetig
4h

Haven't eaten at Chick-fil-a since 2012.

The concept of common ground doesn't work with these folks. Everything to them is both tribal and binary. Because of my background of being around these folks, I'm pretty good at navigating casual conversations that come up with people I don't know. I avoid trigger words and stick to generic topics. Happens standing in line or with people I meet when I'm volunteering etc. Otherwise, I have to decide whether to walk away to do my best Christopher Hitchens impression.

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3 replies by Andra Watkins and others
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