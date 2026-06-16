TOMORROW! 17 June 2026. 1pm eastern. Substack LIVE. Walter Rhein from I’d Rather Be Writing and I are back with another installment of recognizing and dealing with narcissist abuse. Given this week’s topic in this space, it’s a timely discussion. JOIN US! Upgrade to PAID

Does anyone remember the controversy between Chick-Fil-A and the LGBTQIA+ community? I do, because it ruined one of my former favorite things on earth - the Chick-Fil-A chicken biscuit.

The year was 2012 (which feels like another life.)

The head of Chick-Fil-A publicly condemned same-sex marriage and endorsed the current Heritage Foundation/Saving America by Saving the Family position that marriage should only happen between one man and one unrelated woman.

The LGBTQIA+ community stormed their neighborhood Chick-Fil-As. They carried signs while dressed fabulously in drag. They wove in-and-out of drive-thru lines and asked people awaiting their orders of waffle fries why they were so intolerant and hateful. My Facebook feed exploded with boycotts and name-calling and all manner of vitriol.

At the time, few people knew how I grew up. Politics and religion weren’t Things I Talked About.

But I was horrified by what I witnessed: People drawing lines in the sand and forcing everyone in their orbit to choose a side.

Clumsily, I waded into a couple of these discussions, only to be told I was a bad ally by people on the left/the LGBTQIA+ community for asking them not to shine their light in the faces of people who would never accept them. I was shamed by my former WCN crowd for saying I was never eating a Chick-Fil-A chicken biscuit again. I lost one of my favorite indulgences AND I was a pariah.

I tried and failed because I understood one powerful thing from my WCN upbringing: Getting in a WCN’s face; rubbing their noses in something they were taught was SIN; shaming them; forcing them to accept things they believed their Bibles said they couldn’t accept - would lead society to a Very Bad Place.

It led us here.

To a place where White Christian Nationalists have taken over the government. They’re making WCN religious laws and buying up towns and ejecting people from public meetings and flinging all who offend them into concentration camps for the Glory of Vengeful, Angry Old Testament God, all with a smug sneer and a See how YOU like being forced to accept things you don’t want to accept.

Before we continue this week’s series on how White Christian Nationalists are buying up towns and taking over rural governments, we must reckon with how we got here.

We are here because democracy demands that people live alongside those with whom they profoundly disagree. Democracy gives people space to hold views that offend and even hurt people. I don’t have the right to force anyone to accept something they don’t want to accept, no matter how much they sicken me.

Undoing what’s broken in the United States won’t happen by passing laws, demanding that everyone live by narrow rules, and forcing everyone to accept certain things. It will take generations of slow, grueling work to undo the indoctrination of white supremacy, the hatred of women, and the othering of vulnerable groups. We will have to work together to arrive at a collective definition of Morality before we will have multi-cultural, multi-racial, truly inclusive Democracy.

This will be true whether the Left or the Right tries to force a specific set of laws that define the required worldview. As we explore what WCNs are doing to codify WCN laws locally, I challenge readers to think about how we can approach this differently. Instead of beating each other with the same stick and calling that “progress,” how we can meet this moment with different tactics?

I don’t have many answers, but lots of very intelligent people read this newsletter. I believe we can come up with some ideas together.

With that in mind, tomorrow we head to Battle Ground, Washington and the WCN takeover of the town by Christian Localists.

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