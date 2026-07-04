I didn’t plan to write a newsletter to honor the 250th birthday of the United States. But I woke up with something to say to the few who may read today.

Last night, my husband took me out to dinner. Not something we do often because life and precarity. But in the spirit of celebrating each other, he heeded my 4th advice and booked us a table at one of our favorite places.

In my day-to-day life, I’ve grown accustomed to the backing music of reggaeton, electronic tango, salsa, and flamenco. One of a hundred daily reminders that I am foreign, living histories I don’t recognize in a place I will never belong.

As we found our table, Frank Sinatra crooned That’s Life (my favorite song he recorded.) We ordered in Spanish with our delightful twenty-something server, who flounced to the kitchen belting out At Last along with Etta James.

It was surreal to watch the entire young staff bop along to Louis Armstrong, Nat King Cole, Bobby Darin, and Peggy Lee. They were enraptured by the classic American soundtrack and their colleague’s flamboyant mastery of every song.

I didn’t realize how much I needed to celebrate something about my country until a Spanish-speaking gay man shimmied in front of the specials board warbling My Way.

Frank Sinatra was a flawed jerk, but he made a few anthems that still move people. That’s Life is about the struggles of being an entertainer.

This 4th of July, I’m using it as an anthem in our fight for freedom.

Because anyone who’s fought for something knows this song loops back to the beginning when it ends. We get up and we get up and we get up again.

For as long as it takes, Americans. Until every person breathes free.

However you’re marking this milestone, I want you to know you matter. Your life matters. Your freedom matters. Our fight matters.