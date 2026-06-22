I know readers like to listen to my nasally Southern accent read these pieces, but I have been under the weather for several days. Please forgive me for foregoing today’s recording. You can find a machine-read version in the app. I hope to be up to recording tomorrow.

I don’t often use this space to say I TOLD YOU SO.

I woke up to more stories about how the regime is going to force people with disabilities, including the elderly and mentally ill, into institutions. Given the flurry of stories about disability and forced institutionalization, I think a reminder of how I warned about this more than two years ago is in order.

On 17 July 2024, I warned Americans that Project 2025 would revise the disability rating system for veterans, but it was a preview for ALL FORMS OF DISABILITY. If we crawl into the wayback machine, the Corrupt Supremes had just made homelessness a crime. In his opinion, Thomas also daydreamed about criminalizing addiction.

I also warned Americans how this regime would likely treat Social Security disability recipients in September 2024. HINT: I said they would cut it.

I warned readers that White Christian Nationalists deplore secular therapy and believe Bible reading, prayer, and church attendance solve every mental and many physical challenges. (15 March 2024)

I tried to tell Americans the regime was coming for their mental health medications. (4 March 2025)

I could go through my writing and list repeated warnings on this subject. The regime was VERY CLEAR about what they intended to do.

So please understand how my blood pressure spikes every time I see another Substacker going Oh horrors! Red alert! They’re doing this thing now!

PROJECT 2025 WAS ALWAYS THE PLAN. THEY ARE CONTINUING TO IMPLEMENT THE PLAN. I DON’T UNDERSTAND WHY PEOPLE ARE SURPRISED.

I don’t have time to read about things I warned Americans not to vote for more than 2 years ago. It’s my job to help readers understand what this means FOR YOU.

For your children.

For your extended family.

For your elders.

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A seminal goal of Project 2025 was removing the various barriers protecting our private information. The writers argued that it was wasteful and duplicative for the IRS to maintain one set of data; the Social Security Administration to maintain another; Medicare and Medicaid to maintain another; the mechanisms of the ACA to maintain another; etc. They openly said they wanted to combine these pockets of data to improve efficiency and reduce waste.

Their real goal was to merge these data points on every citizen such that they could create a surveillance state. If we could combine all this data on every citizen they wondered how much leverage would we have to control them?

The disability/institutionalization story is really about surveillance. It’s really about surveillance (they call them data) centers. And it drives me insane that so many writers focus on what they did yesterday or last week instead of looking at what they said they would do and helping Americans prepare.

This week, we’re going to go through what this could mean for every American. Wherever I can, I’m going to give readers ways to insulate themselves and their connections from this system. Unfortunately, we cannot do anything about data points people have already given up.

Maybe this will finally convince more Americans to form community support structures. Perhaps more will understand how this disability announcement really touches EVERY SINGLE AMERICAN.

Because the only way to escape what they’re designing is to OPT OUT. I’m going to come up with everything I can to help more Americans opt out. Once this system is operational, opting out will be much harder.

I included the 2024 links, because I hope how right I was will convince more of your skeptical, still-asleep connections to take this one seriously. If you’re a paid subscriber, you can download and share them. And if you aren’t a paid subscriber but can afford to support this work, nothing shows the value better than seeing how much of this could’ve been avoided if Americans had listened to me in 2024.

Which means supporting this work NOW might be a good investment. Because who knows where we’ll be in a year or two if we don’t stop these billionaires and their lackeys.

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Oh wait. I’ve always known the answer…we’ll be living in the Christo-fascist surveillance state created by Project 2025. Ruled by White Christian men and their billionaire overlords. Surveilled 24/7 everywhere, including our most private spaces. Lots of us will be in concentration camps or dead, because Stephen Miller’s goal is still a country for 100 million white people.

(If you simply cannot afford another thing, I see you. I understand. Financial pain and suffering is real. Message me and I’ll send you a downloaded copy of the archived pieces to share with your connections.)

THIS DOES NOT HAVE TO BE OUR FATE, AMERICANS. We can still make a difference.

Tomorrow, we’ll get to the work of helping as many Americans as possible opt out of the system they’re creating for us.

I hope you’ll join us.

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