For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Elizabeth Fenlon's avatar
Elizabeth Fenlon
3h

Yes, Andra, you’ve been 100% right all along. They are creating a nightmare for the rest of us. And the machine of the Project will continue with or without the ahole. I will of course look for tomorrow’s essay. Thank you so much. It’s good to be validated but terrible to be right about such ugliness.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
Marc Guilbert's avatar
Marc Guilbert
3m

This article from Government Executive about penalizing disabled employees at the National Science Foundation seems eerily relevant to this week's theme: https://www.govexec.com/workforce/2026/06/nsf-using-its-hq-move-revoke-telework-workers-disabilities-employees-say/414278/

I also think their constant blathering about "Tr*mp Derangement Syndrome" will factor into this theme of attacking the disabled. Just declare TDS a disability or mental illness, and identify anyone who voted D in 2020 as having TDS. The real reason, IMHO, they want all the States' voter records.

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