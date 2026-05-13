TODAY. 13 May 2026. Noon eastern. Substack LIVE. Join Rachel from Gendered Police Violence and me to talk about the prevalence of rape and sexual assault in US law enforcement. Her Substack documents every charge she can find. According to RAINN, 98% of sexual assault perpetrators are never charged or convicted, to give everyone a clue about how much rape and sexual assault is happening in US law enforcement. Paid subscribers, please join us for this important conversation. Upgrade to PAID

As a reminder, Coverture is a societal construct from English Common Law. It holds that no female person has a legal identity. From birth to death, women are owned and overseen by men.

White Christian Nationalists, Male Supremacists, and their techno-fascist billionaire overlords are united in their desire to re-enslave women using Coverture. They want women uneducated, married as young as possible, locked away in the home, breeding.

White Christian Nationalists at the Heritage Foundation crafted Saving America by Saving the Family: A Roadmap for the Next 250 Years. It is their step-by-step plan to return all US females to a system of Coverture.

Male Supremacists aggressively throw around words like misandry (the hatred of men) to diminish feminism, the feminist movement, and female advances in recent decades. Spend time in the manosphere or far-right male-centric spaces, and you’ll see this word everywhere. (I’m writing about this tomorrow.) This crowd and their bot army are using DARVO (Deny Attack Reverse Victim and Offender) to advocate for female Coverture.

Techno-fascist billionaire overlords like Elon Musk make no secret of their desire to force women to breed lily-white babies. This week’s White House hysteria about tackling low sperm counts is seeded by Musk and his ilk. To them, women are nothing more than vessels with wombs that can be compelled to produce more white people.

What better way to accomplish this than by taking away a woman’s right to the following:

Own property

Access banking and credit

Make investments

Be employed (other than in non-paying caregiving roles defined by men)

Travel without a male chaperone

Choose who they marry

Decide to divorce

Vote or hold public office

Charge husbands with rape or sexual assault

As I’ve been writing about female Coverture, readers have shared several family stories. I include a few today to encourage more Americans to air their family histories with female Coverture. EVERY AMERICAN NEEDS MANY REMINDERS ABOUT HOW RECENTLY COVERTURE ROBBED WOMEN OF OUR RIGHTS.

From reader Susan Troy:

My husband’s grandmother had five children before the age of 30. She was institutionalized at age 30 for becoming enraged at her husband for two-timing her. Her youngest child was adopted out and the other children were told to lie and say their mother had died in childbirth. My husband didn’t know he had a grandmother until his brother got a call from an institution in Oregon informing him that his grandmother and that grandmother had died. She was in her 80’s and never saw her children for over 50 years.

From my husband:

My Aunt Ellen was a nun. She spent her whole adult life in a convent. In her forties, she was diagnosed with a reproductive cancer, very advanced. Gynecological care wasn’t a convent priority. She became addicted to her pain medications. When the church took them away, her pain was so intense she tried to commit suicide. The church excommunicated her for this suicide attempt when she was already dying. Because she had nothing and nowhere to go - she’d given her entire life to the Catholic church - her sister let her stay in her empty apartment for a few months until she died. (Her sister’s apartment was empty because she was a “live-in housekeeper” for a priest.) My great-grandmother was also locked in a back room at my grandparents’ house until she died. I never saw her, was never allowed to visit her room. I still don’t know why she spent the balance of her life trapped in a bedroom.

From TerriRBG:

My schoolteacher mom was the family breadwinner in the mid 1960s while my dad was in grad school. She couldn’t get a credit card in her name, she had to fight to get checks printed with both their names instead of Mr. and Mrs. His Name, and had to prove she had his permission in order to purchase an Electrolux vacuum cleaner (she declined to buy it). She had to have his signed permission to get her tubes tied in the 1970s; not just acknowledgment, permission which he could have withheld even if another pregnancy would have threatened her life. When any of her friends start in on how great the 1950s were, she reminds them how degrading and humiliating it was even for a woman with a decent husband.

These are all examples of how the United States treated women prior to the 1970s (though many women still experience Coverture-based discrimination today, especially Women of Color. Coverture and racism go hand-in-hand.)

Share

I want YOU to share your personal or family experiences with female Coverture.

Click the Re-Stack button in this newsletter.

Select Re-Stack with a note.

Type your story of female Coverture above the newsletter.

Tag me (@Andra Watkins) in your share.

If we get enough submissions, I will create a separate homepage tab to chronicle them.

I will also compile them as a separate resource Americans can use to present to Indivisible groups, community organizations, and grassroots organizers.

Together, our stories will be compelling. We can send this information to every skeptic who says they’ll never do that and that won’t happen. Younger women and women in Blue states and areas must grasp that female Coverture is the goal for EVERY US WOMAN. Wherever she lives. Whatever her accomplishments.

Please share your stories. I know they’ll make a difference. I believe in us.

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