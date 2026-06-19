What Gave You HOPE This Week?
Where PAID SUBSCRIBERS share and celebrate HOPE
Today, Michelle Obama reminds us why HOPE is vital:
Y’all, hope is all we have.
Because hope is the essential spark that lights the fire of change. But hope is a choice. Whether or not we use our voices to speak up is a choice. Voting is a choice. Being a decent human being is a choice. Believing that we still hold the power to build a country that reflects us all is a choice.
What gave me HOPE this week:
I finished my Fuck Word Sweater. (Apologies to those who hate swearing, but there are too many f-words knitted into this sweater to call it anything else.)
It is the best knitting project I’ve ever done. Even if I did curse a lot. It’s proof that something exasperating and trying and infuriating can also yield something worthwhile and lovely and important if we don’t give up.
What gave YOU hope this week?
I know a few of my readers are knitters. This project is technically called the Field Sweater by Camilla Vad. Go here for a pattern link at Ravelry. It requires a cable needle to make the grains. Yarn is DK weight merino.
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Weirdly perhaps - the ultimately gentle death of our neighbor, who was formerly unhoused & estranged & in bad shape for years. Luckily her family found her & managed to get her a home for her last years in our leafy historic old 'hood close to transit & services & the food pantry at a local church. She was mentally ill, ornery as hell, and also funny & generous & smart. She is one more proof Housing First works - in this case no thanks to the government agencies or programs, just a family with enough means to help her once she let them. And all of us rolling with her ups & downs. Rest in peace, Ms C, you died too young, but quietly.
Re-reading Rumi this week. And the reminder that we must lean into, rather than resist, our discomfort. 🖖
“Dance, when you're broken open. Dance, if you've torn the bandage off. Dance in the middle of the fighting. Dance in your blood. Dance when you're perfectly free.”