For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Public Comment's avatar
Public Comment
6h

Weirdly perhaps - the ultimately gentle death of our neighbor, who was formerly unhoused & estranged & in bad shape for years. Luckily her family found her & managed to get her a home for her last years in our leafy historic old 'hood close to transit & services & the food pantry at a local church. She was mentally ill, ornery as hell, and also funny & generous & smart. She is one more proof Housing First works - in this case no thanks to the government agencies or programs, just a family with enough means to help her once she let them. And all of us rolling with her ups & downs. Rest in peace, Ms C, you died too young, but quietly.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
9h

Re-reading Rumi this week. And the reminder that we must lean into, rather than resist, our discomfort. 🖖

“Dance, when you're broken open. Dance, if you've torn the bandage off. Dance in the middle of the fighting. Dance in your blood. Dance when you're perfectly free.”

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