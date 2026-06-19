Today, Michelle Obama reminds us why HOPE is vital:

Y’all, hope is all we have. Because hope is the essential spark that lights the fire of change. But hope is a choice. Whether or not we use our voices to speak up is a choice. Voting is a choice. Being a decent human being is a choice. Believing that we still hold the power to build a country that reflects us all is a choice.

What gave me HOPE this week:

I finished my Fuck Word Sweater. (Apologies to those who hate swearing, but there are too many f-words knitted into this sweater to call it anything else.)

It is the best knitting project I’ve ever done. Even if I did curse a lot. It’s proof that something exasperating and trying and infuriating can also yield something worthwhile and lovely and important if we don’t give up.

What gave YOU hope this week?

I know a few of my readers are knitters. This project is technically called the Field Sweater by Camilla Vad. Go here for a pattern link at Ravelry. It requires a cable needle to make the grains. Yarn is DK weight merino.