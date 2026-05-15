What Gave You HOPE This Week?
Where PAID SUBSCRIBERS share and celebrate HOPE
What gave me HOPE this week:
I finished the cable pattern on this Field Sweater by Camilla Vad. (Forgive me, readers who are sensitive, but this sweater will forever be called the Fuck Word Sweater in my house. I shudder to ask my husband how many times I screeched that word as I made this pattern.)
As an aside, there has got to be a way to improve the cable needle. This is my first cabling project, and I lacked the right number of fingers or hands to cable efficiently. But time, patience, and a lot of f-words got it done.
It’s so pretty…
What gave YOU hope this week?
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For all the f-ing it is beautiful!
In reply to my hope, “not much”. Jessica Cravens Sunday Substack can often give me hope and even this week, but now it’s Friday and it’s still 2 days until Sunday.
We found three more raised garden tables in the last few days. Going to pick up a wheelbarrow from FB Marketplace in a few hours. Dirt will be dropped off on Monday. I'm expanding my expansion. 😄 Just as well, as I'm watching prices rise in real time. We went to Costco yesterday and my wife commented that what we normally buy has gone up about $70 since last month. 10% in one month. 😡
Bennie and Skye had a spa day yesterday and are now all groomed and smell good. As Skye is in diapers, that's important! 🤢
My son in law is coming tomorrow to fix an electrical problem in my work shed that I can't figure out. I don't like electrical problems that I can't find. They worry me.
So yeah, it's been a better than average week. I'm grateful for that.