What gave me HOPE this week:

I finished the cable pattern on this Field Sweater by Camilla Vad. (Forgive me, readers who are sensitive, but this sweater will forever be called the Fuck Word Sweater in my house. I shudder to ask my husband how many times I screeched that word as I made this pattern.)

As an aside, there has got to be a way to improve the cable needle. This is my first cabling project, and I lacked the right number of fingers or hands to cable efficiently. But time, patience, and a lot of f-words got it done.

It’s so pretty…

What gave YOU hope this week?