For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Susanne Hinkle's avatar
Susanne Hinkle
3h

For all the f-ing it is beautiful!

In reply to my hope, “not much”. Jessica Cravens Sunday Substack can often give me hope and even this week, but now it’s Friday and it’s still 2 days until Sunday.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
Robot Bender's avatar
Robot Bender
3h

We found three more raised garden tables in the last few days. Going to pick up a wheelbarrow from FB Marketplace in a few hours. Dirt will be dropped off on Monday. I'm expanding my expansion. 😄 Just as well, as I'm watching prices rise in real time. We went to Costco yesterday and my wife commented that what we normally buy has gone up about $70 since last month. 10% in one month. 😡

Bennie and Skye had a spa day yesterday and are now all groomed and smell good. As Skye is in diapers, that's important! 🤢

My son in law is coming tomorrow to fix an electrical problem in my work shed that I can't figure out. I don't like electrical problems that I can't find. They worry me.

So yeah, it's been a better than average week. I'm grateful for that.

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5 replies by Andra Watkins and others
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