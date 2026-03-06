For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susanne Hinkle's avatar
Susanne Hinkle
6d

You are right. It was a tough week again. We are headed for a month long trip to Portugal to mix with the locals and not tourists. I’m hopeful relocation is possible. If it is, I need a good facilitator.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Andra Watkins
Ma's avatar
Ma
6d

The orange mussolini clear and obvious deterioration. Maybe that ballroom needs a hospice suite.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Andra Watkins and others
34 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 444 Mile Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture