What Gave You HOPE This Week?
Where PAID SUBSCRIBERS share and celebrate HOPE
This week has been hard on our hope. Which makes it more important to dig deep and find HOPE. Whatever you’re doing. Wherever you are. Please share something hopeful in a comment today.
What gave me HOPE this week:
We visited a friend at his newly-purchased home, and he served our water in these fun glasses. Which led to some big, much-needed belly laughs over the very shiny breasts on my great-grandfather’s naked lady pipe.
What gave you HOPE this week?
You are right. It was a tough week again. We are headed for a month long trip to Portugal to mix with the locals and not tourists. I’m hopeful relocation is possible. If it is, I need a good facilitator.
The orange mussolini clear and obvious deterioration. Maybe that ballroom needs a hospice suite.