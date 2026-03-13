Everywhere we look, things feel hopeless. War. Economic distress. Masked paramilitaries kidnapping our neighbors and trashing our communities. Corruption. Epstein Billionaire Pedophiles in charge of the planet.

Every fascist exists to grind you down to the nub. They want you to email me and answer this question with a version of NOTHING GAVE ME HOPE!!! (I get lots of those emails every week in response to this question. Sigh.)

Even though I don’t always feel especially hopeful, I force myself to find hope every week. Every grain of hope we collectively find gives fascists less real estate. Hope robs them of power. It blunts their effectiveness.

Please join me today in finding the smallest kernel of hope.

What gave YOU hope this week?

What gave me HOPE this week:

I bought my first full-length Spanish language book. I don’t know how long it will take me to read Mi Niñera de la KGB by Argentine journalist and author Laura Ramos, but I’ve become fascinated with the life of its subject, África de las Heras. Sometimes hope is believing I can tackle a monumental task like reading an adult book in a language I’m still learning. Previously, I’ve chosen children’s books. :)

Readers who missed Monday’s newsletter can find out more about África de las Heras at the link below: