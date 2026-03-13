For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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William Rappaport's avatar
William Rappaport
10h

Plans for the No Kings protest on March 28th gives me hope.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
Alex Pradier-Wolf's avatar
Alex Pradier-Wolf
10h

I am so sorry people write and tell you they have no hope! One of my hopeful things is I am doing nervous system work atm and it is really helpful in helping me to regulate..even if a little, it is the first of one small step of many. xx

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
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