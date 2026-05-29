What gave me HOPE this week:

I opened a box of possessions I hadn’t seen in a while and found what remained from a box of postcards someone gifted for my fiftieth birthday. They were created by Obvious State Studio. (I do not get any kickback for mentioning them. This is not an ad.)

Obvious State no longer sells postcards, but if today’s picture inspires you, find their collection HERE.

I needed this reminder from circa 20teens me. It gave me hope.

What gave you HOPE this week?