What Gave You HOPE This Week?
Where PAID SUBSCRIBERS share and celebrate HOPE
What gave me HOPE this week:
I opened a box of possessions I hadn’t seen in a while and found what remained from a box of postcards someone gifted for my fiftieth birthday. They were created by Obvious State Studio. (I do not get any kickback for mentioning them. This is not an ad.)
Obvious State no longer sells postcards, but if today’s picture inspires you, find their collection HERE.
I needed this reminder from circa 20teens me. It gave me hope.
What gave you HOPE this week?
For Such a Time as This is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I wish I didn't need a car! Never had one before coming to the US and I really dislike driving. It's white.... couldn't pick too much, it was white or red what I could pick back then.
For once this is easy.
Steve proposed to Asher and so they are engaged.