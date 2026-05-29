For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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May's avatar
May
1h

I wish I didn't need a car! Never had one before coming to the US and I really dislike driving. It's white.... couldn't pick too much, it was white or red what I could pick back then.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
Robert S Johnson's avatar
Robert S Johnson
2h

For once this is easy.

Steve proposed to Asher and so they are engaged.

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3 replies by Andra Watkins and others
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