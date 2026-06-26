What Gave You HOPE This Week?
Where PAID SUBSCRIBERS share and celebrate HOPE
I’ve already pulled back the curtain once this week, so I guess admitting this fits the theme: In recent days, I’ve really struggled to find HOPE.
It happens to everyone.
I cried alone in (not) our bathroom. Vented to my husband over breakfast. Decided to quit writing this Substack. Penned furious missives and put them in a (not my) drawer.
Thankfully, I spent an afternoon with a friend and left a long voice message for another friend I miss. By the time I went to (not my) bed, I was in a better place.
I was in a better place because of YOU, reader. YOU gave me HOPE.
Because I also spent time reading reader notes I’ve saved. Words of encouragement thanks epiphany determination courage.
This space isn’t easy or often hopeful. Yet many of you show up every time I publish. You hoover up these words, digest them, and charge into your communities armed with tools to make a difference.
WE ARE MAKING A DIFFERENCE.
It’s vital to remember the difference we make, even when we’re slapped with multiple losses in a row.
Especially then.
Find HOPE in each other, the way I find HOPE in YOU.
What gave YOU hope this week?
(Since I was a little girl, I’ve read to escape my crazy life. In lieu of a Friday newsletter, I’m going to send out a list of gift links to recent reads I recommend. Maybe you’ll find a jewel or several to curl up with this weekend and escape this world for a spell.)
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By clearing and cleaning my headspace.
https://albellenchia.substack.com/p/persisting?r=7wk5d
This week was … HARD. Very difficult. The S.Ct. decisions and their “reasoning” make me queasy and next week we can expect the decision in birthright citizenship. Community work made me feel better; checking in with loved ones made me feel better; watching the vegetables and fruits in the garden start to produce tiny little zucchini and strawberries and peppers made me happy.