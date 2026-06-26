For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
2h

By clearing and cleaning my headspace.

https://albellenchia.substack.com/p/persisting?r=7wk5d

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2 replies by Andra Watkins and others
KD1's avatar
KD1
2h

This week was … HARD. Very difficult. The S.Ct. decisions and their “reasoning” make me queasy and next week we can expect the decision in birthright citizenship. Community work made me feel better; checking in with loved ones made me feel better; watching the vegetables and fruits in the garden start to produce tiny little zucchini and strawberries and peppers made me happy.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
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