I’ve already pulled back the curtain once this week, so I guess admitting this fits the theme: In recent days, I’ve really struggled to find HOPE.

It happens to everyone.

I cried alone in (not) our bathroom. Vented to my husband over breakfast. Decided to quit writing this Substack. Penned furious missives and put them in a (not my) drawer.

Thankfully, I spent an afternoon with a friend and left a long voice message for another friend I miss. By the time I went to (not my) bed, I was in a better place.

I was in a better place because of YOU, reader. YOU gave me HOPE.

Because I also spent time reading reader notes I’ve saved. Words of encouragement thanks epiphany determination courage.

This space isn’t easy or often hopeful. Yet many of you show up every time I publish. You hoover up these words, digest them, and charge into your communities armed with tools to make a difference.

WE ARE MAKING A DIFFERENCE.

It’s vital to remember the difference we make, even when we’re slapped with multiple losses in a row.

Especially then.

Find HOPE in each other, the way I find HOPE in YOU.

What gave YOU hope this week?

(Since I was a little girl, I’ve read to escape my crazy life. In lieu of a Friday newsletter, I’m going to send out a list of gift links to recent reads I recommend. Maybe you’ll find a jewel or several to curl up with this weekend and escape this world for a spell.)