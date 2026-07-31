What gave me HOPE this week:

I successfully contracted for internet service in our new office space this week. In a foreign language with which I still (and will always) struggle.

I guess we’ll really see how well I did when I can bring you LIVEs from that space. Ha.

My ability to continue to force myself to do things I never imagined doing as a brainwashed White Christian Nationalist teen gives me hope.

What gave YOU hope this week?