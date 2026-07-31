What Gave You HOPE This Week?
Where PAID SUBSCRIBERS share and celebrate HOPE
What gave me HOPE this week:
I successfully contracted for internet service in our new office space this week. In a foreign language with which I still (and will always) struggle.
I guess we’ll really see how well I did when I can bring you LIVEs from that space. Ha.
My ability to continue to force myself to do things I never imagined doing as a brainwashed White Christian Nationalist teen gives me hope.
What gave YOU hope this week?
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Knowing there are more of us.
Neighbors helping neighbors.
https://www.timesunion.com/weather/article/capital-region-flood-week-meteorologist-explains-22367443.php