What Gave You HOPE This Week?
Where PAID SUBSCRIBERS share and celebrate HOPE
There’s a difference between toxic positivity and finding hope when things feel hopeless.
Toxic positivity encourages humans to ignore atrocities happening right in front of them. To shrug and say, “Oh, everything will turn around soon” while doing nothing to make change. To cling to the belief that somebody, somewhere will swoop in at the last minute and save us from fascism while we go about our lives as if we’re not already there.
Finding hope when things feel hopeless is a way to cope with the abominable things we see happening every day. It’s a kernel of strength that helps me believe we must fight, a belief that we can win. Hope isn’t a feeling; it’s an act of protest against everything fascists want. My hope forces me to DO SOMETHING every day.
I may not live to see the product of my hope, but I still believe my hope will bring others freedom.
What gave me HOPE this week:
Most of my friends are flung all over the globe. I’ve been weathering a particularly lonesome period of late.
So when this picture from a dear friend hit my messages, I squealed.
She let me know she was in Iceland for a spell and was thinking of me. This quick message from her made my week and gave me hope.
What gave YOU hope this week?
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Inspired to GET OUT THE VOTE, I purchased a hat with VOTE and a t-shirt with REGISTER, SHOW UP, VOTE. Planning to wear them when they will be seen and hopefully remind others to VOTE. We need a landslide. Thanks for your continued stoking the fire.
Oh that is too cool for school. I think you should immediately adopt the áccented spelling on your name! Why not? Is there á láw ágáinst it?
I have close to zero hope this week about anything in the present – which feels like terminal enshittification at every turn. HOWEVER, late last night, I discovered a plum activity to fill an open afternoon on our upcoming trip to Jackson… doncha know the Eudora Welty home & garden has a tour available just for us, at exactly the right time! I’m sure you’ve been there but I was only vaguely familiar with her name, let alone her writing. But meeting her via the beautifully done website, then spending an hour listening to the woman herself read one of her own stories, sent me upward and away. Eudora lived! She wrote & won a Pulitzer, she photographed, she gardened! And she persevered for 92 years through some of the worst imaginable shit to befall humanity. (Oh, turns out that’s what allll of history is, series after series of thee most stupid, destructive and suicidal acts to ever occur… up to that point. But mankind is never daunted for long, we get to work immediately outdoing and one-upping the last series of catastrophes with brand new ones, updated with the latest technology.)
So, we will soon meet Eudora on her home turf and breathe the scented air of her mother’s garden that the two of them tended together. That thrills me and takes me outside of myself and the stifling awfulness of Now. It produced more a type of joy than hope I suppose. But the feeling overrode my hopelessness and I’m grateful for that. And then I realized a woman named Andrá exists in the present who might actually get what I’m saying! So thanks yet again, Andra, for asking the question. You forced me to search and find a ray of hope, then express it, which immediately multiplies and extends the effect. *WIN*
Anyone who wants to spend an hour with Eudora can listen at this link. It’s dazzling and utterly captivating, recorded in 1985:
👉 https://youtu.be/BO-i31EXSo4?is=2V6mqA8lKGT8jb1N