For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul S's avatar
Paul S
5h

Inspired to GET OUT THE VOTE, I purchased a hat with VOTE and a t-shirt with REGISTER, SHOW UP, VOTE. Planning to wear them when they will be seen and hopefully remind others to VOTE. We need a landslide. Thanks for your continued stoking the fire.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Andra Watkins and others
Sally V's avatar
Sally V
4h

Oh that is too cool for school. I think you should immediately adopt the áccented spelling on your name! Why not? Is there á láw ágáinst it?

I have close to zero hope this week about anything in the present – which feels like terminal enshittification at every turn. HOWEVER, late last night, I discovered a plum activity to fill an open afternoon on our upcoming trip to Jackson… doncha know the Eudora Welty home & garden has a tour available just for us, at exactly the right time! I’m sure you’ve been there but I was only vaguely familiar with her name, let alone her writing. But meeting her via the beautifully done website, then spending an hour listening to the woman herself read one of her own stories, sent me upward and away. Eudora lived! She wrote & won a Pulitzer, she photographed, she gardened! And she persevered for 92 years through some of the worst imaginable shit to befall humanity. (Oh, turns out that’s what allll of history is, series after series of thee most stupid, destructive and suicidal acts to ever occur… up to that point. But mankind is never daunted for long, we get to work immediately outdoing and one-upping the last series of catastrophes with brand new ones, updated with the latest technology.)

So, we will soon meet Eudora on her home turf and breathe the scented air of her mother’s garden that the two of them tended together. That thrills me and takes me outside of myself and the stifling awfulness of Now. It produced more a type of joy than hope I suppose. But the feeling overrode my hopelessness and I’m grateful for that. And then I realized a woman named Andrá exists in the present who might actually get what I’m saying! So thanks yet again, Andra, for asking the question. You forced me to search and find a ray of hope, then express it, which immediately multiplies and extends the effect. *WIN*

Anyone who wants to spend an hour with Eudora can listen at this link. It’s dazzling and utterly captivating, recorded in 1985:

👉 https://youtu.be/BO-i31EXSo4?is=2V6mqA8lKGT8jb1N

Reply
Share
2 replies by Andra Watkins and others
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 444 Mile Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture