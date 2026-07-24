There’s a difference between toxic positivity and finding hope when things feel hopeless.

Toxic positivity encourages humans to ignore atrocities happening right in front of them. To shrug and say, “Oh, everything will turn around soon” while doing nothing to make change. To cling to the belief that somebody, somewhere will swoop in at the last minute and save us from fascism while we go about our lives as if we’re not already there.

Finding hope when things feel hopeless is a way to cope with the abominable things we see happening every day. It’s a kernel of strength that helps me believe we must fight, a belief that we can win. Hope isn’t a feeling; it’s an act of protest against everything fascists want. My hope forces me to DO SOMETHING every day.

I may not live to see the product of my hope, but I still believe my hope will bring others freedom.

What gave me HOPE this week:

Most of my friends are flung all over the globe. I’ve been weathering a particularly lonesome period of late.

So when this picture from a dear friend hit my messages, I squealed.

She let me know she was in Iceland for a spell and was thinking of me. This quick message from her made my week and gave me hope.

To honor her visit to Iceland and our viewing of Odysseus last night (more on that later), here’s a 2020 rainbow at Skógafoss, captured during my initial pandemic residency. Which is why it’s empty.

What gave YOU hope this week?