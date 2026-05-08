For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Ma's avatar
Ma
2h

I love Chopin. You’ve memorized that, should be easy to get it back in your hands. I took lessons with a teacher who had a bunch of adult students and we’d get together 3 or 4 times a year to play for each other then have libations and snacks. Remembering good times gives me hope. Brava on your performance.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
2h

That we’ve just begun to fight. At least some of us.

https://albellenchia.substack.com/p/may-days?r=7wk5d

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2 replies by Andra Watkins and others
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