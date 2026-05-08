Authoritarian and totalitarian regimes target HOPE. They want a society of beaten down, sick, hungry, resigned people who submit to Overlord rule.

HOPE is an antidote to fascism.

I started this series to challenge myself to find something hopeful every week, because let’s face it, doing this work can fuel hopelessness. Wherever I am, I show up here and offer nuggets of my own hope to help you find yours.

Dig deep. Hope doesn’t have to be sexy or profound or even relatable. Hope is a gift you give yourself every time you see it.

What gave me HOPE this week:

In our never-ending saga to clean out our cloud services and host our data more securely, we found this video. I think I was 39, and I decided to restart adult piano lessons. I’m playing Chopin’s Nocturne in E-Flat Major, Opus 9, Number 2.

My piano skills from almost two decades ago didn’t give me hope. Ha. I can’t play that way today (though I hope to restart my practice soon.)

This is the only video I have of my last dog, Jazzmine. She was mine for my entire adult life. She died when I was 40. Her death wrecked me. I’ve never wanted another pet.

In typical Jazz fashion, she decided to crash this video. It was a treat to see her again this week. To remember how unique and special and ornery she was. Spending a couple of minutes with her gave me hope.

What gave YOU hope this week?