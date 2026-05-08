What Gave You HOPE This Week?
Where PAID SUBSCRIBERS share and celebrate HOPE
Authoritarian and totalitarian regimes target HOPE. They want a society of beaten down, sick, hungry, resigned people who submit to Overlord rule.
HOPE is an antidote to fascism.
I started this series to challenge myself to find something hopeful every week, because let’s face it, doing this work can fuel hopelessness. Wherever I am, I show up here and offer nuggets of my own hope to help you find yours.
Dig deep. Hope doesn’t have to be sexy or profound or even relatable. Hope is a gift you give yourself every time you see it.
What gave me HOPE this week:
In our never-ending saga to clean out our cloud services and host our data more securely, we found this video. I think I was 39, and I decided to restart adult piano lessons. I’m playing Chopin’s Nocturne in E-Flat Major, Opus 9, Number 2.
My piano skills from almost two decades ago didn’t give me hope. Ha. I can’t play that way today (though I hope to restart my practice soon.)
This is the only video I have of my last dog, Jazzmine. She was mine for my entire adult life. She died when I was 40. Her death wrecked me. I’ve never wanted another pet.
In typical Jazz fashion, she decided to crash this video. It was a treat to see her again this week. To remember how unique and special and ornery she was. Spending a couple of minutes with her gave me hope.
What gave YOU hope this week?
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I love Chopin. You’ve memorized that, should be easy to get it back in your hands. I took lessons with a teacher who had a bunch of adult students and we’d get together 3 or 4 times a year to play for each other then have libations and snacks. Remembering good times gives me hope. Brava on your performance.
That we’ve just begun to fight. At least some of us.
https://albellenchia.substack.com/p/may-days?r=7wk5d