What Gave You HOPE This Week?
Where PAID SUBSCRIBERS share and celebrate HOPE
What gave me HOPE this week:
This sunset. (And the man in it.)
What gave YOU hope this week?
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If Hungary can do it, so can we.
Hungary! And Texas U.S. Senator candidate James Talarico's record $27 million raised in his first quarter of fundraising! No one else has ever done that! I was already inspired by him months ago, when I first heard him comment on some political issue like the true Christian that he is showing he is!!