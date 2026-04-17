For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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James Fetig's avatar
James Fetig
3h

If Hungary can do it, so can we.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
Anna Manzo's avatar
Anna Manzo
2h

Hungary! And Texas U.S. Senator candidate James Talarico's record $27 million raised in his first quarter of fundraising! No one else has ever done that! I was already inspired by him months ago, when I first heard him comment on some political issue like the true Christian that he is showing he is!!

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
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