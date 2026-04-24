What Gave You HOPE This Week?
Where PAID SUBSCRIBERS share and celebrate HOPE
What gave me HOPE this week:
KETCHUP.
Ketchup took these brass door pieces from this:
To this:
And now I may forever rethink eating ketchup…
What gave YOU hope this week?
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Great use for ketchup instead of covering the walls! Virginia gave me hope this week! I live in Doug Wilson country and was cheering Tim Miller on when he did the Wilson takedown on Piers Morgan show. And my tulips are blooming along with the syringa.
My daughter once cleaned rust off of a huge wood stove with Coca Cola. That gave me pause also. Well done on your project. It couldn't have been easy with all of that detail.