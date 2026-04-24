For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Jo Kurtz's avatar
Jo Kurtz
1h

Great use for ketchup instead of covering the walls! Virginia gave me hope this week! I live in Doug Wilson country and was cheering Tim Miller on when he did the Wilson takedown on Piers Morgan show. And my tulips are blooming along with the syringa.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
Vera Miller's avatar
Vera Miller
21m

My daughter once cleaned rust off of a huge wood stove with Coca Cola. That gave me pause also. Well done on your project. It couldn't have been easy with all of that detail.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
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