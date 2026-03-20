What Gave You HOPE This Week?
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Every week, we share our nuggets of hope, however small. I hope you’ll dig deep and find something - anything - hopeful. Don’t let fascists and Epstein Billionaire Pedophiles and racists kill your hope.
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What gave me HOPE this week:
I bought two tickets to a symphony concert without reading the fine print. My husband and I showed up at the venue and wondered why there were so many youngsters - children and teens.
The concert was a retrospective of the music of Studio Ghibli, a Tokyo-based animation studio. We listened to music while we watched cartoons.
It was glorious. It gave me hope.
What gave YOU hope this week?
Here’s a YouTube channel dedicated to the music and imagery of Studio Ghibli. In case you’re looking for something different to listen to this weekend.
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Accountability is a rising concept. From the Epstein Files to the war with Iran and on to the federal court system having lost its sense of humor when it comes to most things Trump.
I I were a PR Guy, and I was, I would be elated with the momentum we all can see building.
One pundit I read this morning noted MAGA/WCN's impatience and failure to consolidate their gains will be their likely undoing. They are drunk on power and at the same time, incompetent drunks. Great combo if you're an opponent.
Being led by a narcissistic personality is frosting on the fake cake. Remember, the mighty German army was let by a corporal. That led directly to strategic overreach in spite of the generals' best advice. You know what happened after that. Let's hope this version of history rhymes with our time.
What gave me hope is that my hubby, recently diagnosed with stage 2 esophageal cancer, has finally started radiation treatments. Seemed to take nearly 2 months from initial suspicion to confirmation and starting to shrink that mass. The medical team is excellent in LaCrosse, WI.
Iris leaves poking up thru the snow was also a sign of Hope. Altho, trump's epstein-iran war is doing its damdest to quash hope for millions. Thank you Andra!