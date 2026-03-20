Every week, we share our nuggets of hope, however small. I hope you’ll dig deep and find something - anything - hopeful. Don’t let fascists and Epstein Billionaire Pedophiles and racists kill your hope.

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What gave me HOPE this week:

I bought two tickets to a symphony concert without reading the fine print. My husband and I showed up at the venue and wondered why there were so many youngsters - children and teens.

The concert was a retrospective of the music of Studio Ghibli, a Tokyo-based animation studio. We listened to music while we watched cartoons.

It was glorious. It gave me hope.

What gave YOU hope this week?

Here’s a YouTube channel dedicated to the music and imagery of Studio Ghibli. In case you’re looking for something different to listen to this weekend.