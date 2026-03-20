For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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James Fetig's avatar
James Fetig
2h

Accountability is a rising concept. From the Epstein Files to the war with Iran and on to the federal court system having lost its sense of humor when it comes to most things Trump.

I I were a PR Guy, and I was, I would be elated with the momentum we all can see building.

One pundit I read this morning noted MAGA/WCN's impatience and failure to consolidate their gains will be their likely undoing. They are drunk on power and at the same time, incompetent drunks. Great combo if you're an opponent.

Being led by a narcissistic personality is frosting on the fake cake. Remember, the mighty German army was let by a corporal. That led directly to strategic overreach in spite of the generals' best advice. You know what happened after that. Let's hope this version of history rhymes with our time.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
Jan Feeler's avatar
Jan Feeler
1h

What gave me hope is that my hubby, recently diagnosed with stage 2 esophageal cancer, has finally started radiation treatments. Seemed to take nearly 2 months from initial suspicion to confirmation and starting to shrink that mass. The medical team is excellent in LaCrosse, WI.

Iris leaves poking up thru the snow was also a sign of Hope. Altho, trump's epstein-iran war is doing its damdest to quash hope for millions. Thank you Andra!

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