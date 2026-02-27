What Gave You HOPE This Week?
Where PAID SUBSCRIBERS share and celebrate HOPE
What gave me HOPE this week:
Sometimes taking care of my outside makes me feel hopeful.
So I got a haircut. It’s too short, but I probably won’t go back for six months. I always tell my hairdresser what I want, and she does whatever she wants. Ha. Maybe it’s the language gap.
And I bought this ludicrous tulle skirt. It reminded me of a five-year-old friend who gives me hope.
What gave YOU hope this week?
The skirt is fun and fantastic. Love that you bought it thinking about a hopeful friend.
Always do what makes you happy. You look wonderful!