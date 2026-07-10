What gave me HOPE this week:

I’m sharing one news-related hope and one personal hope.

News-related HOPE: US District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, who presided over E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuits against undear leader for assaulting and defaming her. Judge Kaplan is showing every American how to be a patriot: By upholding the rule of law, no matter the personal cost.

Freedom is threaded through citizens like Judge Kaplan. Every person like him gives me hope.

Personal HOPE: A while back, I shared that I’d been going through it with plantar fasciitis. I’m thrilled to report that I took four long walks this week and had zero foot pain. I may not be back to my previous level of activity, but I’m getting there. Movement gives me hope.

What gave YOU hope this week?