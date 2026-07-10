For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Robert S Johnson's avatar
Robert S Johnson
8h

H'mmm...................

I suppose Mexico's response to the killing of another of their citizens by ICE.

it seems they are requesting criminal charges in the cases of 17 Mexican Nationals killed by ICE.

https://apnews.com/article/mexico-ice-houston-shooting-immigration-9c3998a2666d7cb60fd095545f7bc866

And via the World Cup, proof that everything DJT touches turns to absolute garbage.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
Sally V's avatar
Sally V
8hEdited

Yay E.Jean — that’s my BIG HOPE from the past week! Follow her so you can see how she decides to spend her money, a subject she’s discussed and asked her audience to offer ideas about.

My other hope was unexpectedly and delightfully received via the new movie, The Sheep Detectives! Watch with the whole fam. It is sooooo adorable and fun and beautifully made. A delight for all the senses. And the big, hopeful plus is the soft-yet-indelibly delivered messages, so wholesome and directly relevant to the societal afflictions across all of western civilization. Deals with Hate, Racism, Greed and adds to the mix a wonderful device to communicate the first world fascists’ mind trick of ‘just close your eyes, count 1-2-3, and instantly erase the bad thing, or the troubling thing, from your memory!’ (You’ll see what I mean when you watch.) It’s like how to create your own sanitized reality! If the whole group agrees and does the trick together, it works like magic every time! And pretty soon you got yourself a global MAGA movement operating in a completely separate reality with separate rules and moral codes. But above everything, the movie is just plain fun, touching, exciting, funny, uplifting. Free on Prime as of a week ago…

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