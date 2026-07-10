What Gave You HOPE This Week?
Where PAID SUBSCRIBERS share and celebrate HOPE
What gave me HOPE this week:
I’m sharing one news-related hope and one personal hope.
News-related HOPE: US District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, who presided over E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuits against undear leader for assaulting and defaming her. Judge Kaplan is showing every American how to be a patriot: By upholding the rule of law, no matter the personal cost.
Freedom is threaded through citizens like Judge Kaplan. Every person like him gives me hope.
Personal HOPE: A while back, I shared that I’d been going through it with plantar fasciitis. I’m thrilled to report that I took four long walks this week and had zero foot pain. I may not be back to my previous level of activity, but I’m getting there. Movement gives me hope.
What gave YOU hope this week?
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H'mmm...................
I suppose Mexico's response to the killing of another of their citizens by ICE.
it seems they are requesting criminal charges in the cases of 17 Mexican Nationals killed by ICE.
https://apnews.com/article/mexico-ice-houston-shooting-immigration-9c3998a2666d7cb60fd095545f7bc866
And via the World Cup, proof that everything DJT touches turns to absolute garbage.
Yay E.Jean — that’s my BIG HOPE from the past week! Follow her so you can see how she decides to spend her money, a subject she’s discussed and asked her audience to offer ideas about.
My other hope was unexpectedly and delightfully received via the new movie, The Sheep Detectives! Watch with the whole fam. It is sooooo adorable and fun and beautifully made. A delight for all the senses. And the big, hopeful plus is the soft-yet-indelibly delivered messages, so wholesome and directly relevant to the societal afflictions across all of western civilization. Deals with Hate, Racism, Greed and adds to the mix a wonderful device to communicate the first world fascists’ mind trick of ‘just close your eyes, count 1-2-3, and instantly erase the bad thing, or the troubling thing, from your memory!’ (You’ll see what I mean when you watch.) It’s like how to create your own sanitized reality! If the whole group agrees and does the trick together, it works like magic every time! And pretty soon you got yourself a global MAGA movement operating in a completely separate reality with separate rules and moral codes. But above everything, the movie is just plain fun, touching, exciting, funny, uplifting. Free on Prime as of a week ago…