What Gave You HOPE This Week?
Where PAID SUBSCRIBERS share and celebrate HOPE
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What gave me HOPE this week:
Long views. Giving myself space. Celebrating myself and my life.
What gave YOU hope this week?
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Forty seven's polling is in the dumper. Everyone but his hard core cult members are running for the hills. His vacillation and lying on Iran are doing him no favors. The cost of living is climbing. Bubba's having a tough time paying for gas and it's predicted to be around $6 if trends continue. The empire is in deep doo doo. Remember: Iran, ICE and Epstein are distractions. The prize is free and fair mid term elections. If the good guys win, it's game, set and match for the MAGA crowd. That doesn't mean they're going away. It means sunshine, the ultimate disinfectant, will be lighting up their corruption, grifting, theft, and incompetence.
I have started going to my local library several times a week for a couple hours. It's quiet and easier to focus there while I work on my book. My husband can read with out the temptation of television.
It's wonderful that such a simple thing can make such a difference. Wishing everyone a good weekend.