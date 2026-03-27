For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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James Fetig's avatar
James Fetig
6h

Forty seven's polling is in the dumper. Everyone but his hard core cult members are running for the hills. His vacillation and lying on Iran are doing him no favors. The cost of living is climbing. Bubba's having a tough time paying for gas and it's predicted to be around $6 if trends continue. The empire is in deep doo doo. Remember: Iran, ICE and Epstein are distractions. The prize is free and fair mid term elections. If the good guys win, it's game, set and match for the MAGA crowd. That doesn't mean they're going away. It means sunshine, the ultimate disinfectant, will be lighting up their corruption, grifting, theft, and incompetence.

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2 replies by Andra Watkins and others
Ginny S.'s avatar
Ginny S.
6h

I have started going to my local library several times a week for a couple hours. It's quiet and easier to focus there while I work on my book. My husband can read with out the temptation of television.

It's wonderful that such a simple thing can make such a difference. Wishing everyone a good weekend.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
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