For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Anne Sutherland's avatar
Anne Sutherland
19m

Two things: I am laid up in the hospital with a spinal fluid leak after back surgery. Getting better, slowly. The producer of "Fantastic Fungi," Louie Schwartzberg, produced some fabulous "Moving Art" videos including drone and close-up footage of oceans, Africa, Iceland, forests, Angkor Wat, underwater shots, with lovely soothing music. It's on the hospital video feed and I love it.

https://www.movingart.com/

Second, Senators Baldwin and Slotkin sponsored the Protect our Polls Act, which shouldn't have been necessary except for our law-breaking president. Here's hoping it passes.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
Sandra Diesel's avatar
Sandra Diesel
21m

In a weird way, Trump’s speech. I didn’t watch but have read enough to validate that he’s a malignant narcissistic, megalomaniacal, tinpot dictator wannabe.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
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