What gave me HOPE this week?

We found yet another temporary place to live. Grateful for the ability and flexibility to pivot, pay for a roof over our heads, and stay somewhat sane. This week, my husband and I clung together and gave each other hope.

What gave YOU hope this week?

I found this Iceland drone video in my history and thought it might cool everyone off. Enjoy! I believe the artist is Anna Katrine Thuesen. I was lucky to know two people who were playing with drones on this 2021 residency, and I got to tag along and see what was on the other side of landscapes we couldn’t reach on foot. On Iceland’s northwest finger, facing the Westfjords and the North Sea.

And here’s another freezing-cold shot of two of us from that 2021 residency. At the Hvítserkur Sea Stack overlook to give the drones room to roam. In the must-read novel Burial Rites by Hannah Kent (get yours HERE), the site of Iceland’s final public execution of Agnes Magnúsdóttir is nearby. (In case readers are looking for more ways to cool down. Reading books set in cold places sometimes does it for me.)