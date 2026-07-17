What Gave You HOPE This Week?
Where PAID SUBSCRIBERS share and celebrate HOPE
What gave me HOPE this week?
We found yet another temporary place to live. Grateful for the ability and flexibility to pivot, pay for a roof over our heads, and stay somewhat sane. This week, my husband and I clung together and gave each other hope.
What gave YOU hope this week?
I found this Iceland drone video in my history and thought it might cool everyone off. Enjoy! I believe the artist is Anna Katrine Thuesen. I was lucky to know two people who were playing with drones on this 2021 residency, and I got to tag along and see what was on the other side of landscapes we couldn’t reach on foot. On Iceland’s northwest finger, facing the Westfjords and the North Sea.
And here’s another freezing-cold shot of two of us from that 2021 residency. At the Hvítserkur Sea Stack overlook to give the drones room to roam. In the must-read novel Burial Rites by Hannah Kent (get yours HERE), the site of Iceland’s final public execution of Agnes Magnúsdóttir is nearby. (In case readers are looking for more ways to cool down. Reading books set in cold places sometimes does it for me.)
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Two things: I am laid up in the hospital with a spinal fluid leak after back surgery. Getting better, slowly. The producer of "Fantastic Fungi," Louie Schwartzberg, produced some fabulous "Moving Art" videos including drone and close-up footage of oceans, Africa, Iceland, forests, Angkor Wat, underwater shots, with lovely soothing music. It's on the hospital video feed and I love it.
https://www.movingart.com/
Second, Senators Baldwin and Slotkin sponsored the Protect our Polls Act, which shouldn't have been necessary except for our law-breaking president. Here's hoping it passes.
In a weird way, Trump’s speech. I didn’t watch but have read enough to validate that he’s a malignant narcissistic, megalomaniacal, tinpot dictator wannabe.