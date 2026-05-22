What gave me HOPE this week:

When we read Lorissa Rinehart’s bookWinning the Earthquake: How Jeannette Rankin Defied All Odds to Become the First Woman in Congress, I learned something about US Suffragettes: Violets were used to silence and humiliate them. (In the UK, violets were a symbol of the Suffragette movement.)

The purple violet means modesty and humility. (GO HERE to read more.)

On Jennette Rankin’s first visit to the Montana legislature to fight for our female right to vote, men “welcomed” her with posies of violets, an abusive act. They tried to intimidate her by making her thank them for a gift coded with the words Shut up and know your place.

My purple violet is blooming. I call her Jeannette to honor Rankin and her fellow Suffragettes’ courage, persistence, and refusal to let men define our place.

What gave YOU hope this week?