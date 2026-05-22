For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Kathy's avatar
Kathy
3h

Stephen Colbert….last night he said “we feel the news with you”…and this interview several years ago with Dua Lipa.

“Lipa asks Colbert, “Does your faith and your comedy ever overlap? And does one ever win out?” A proud Catholic, Colbert sinks his teeth into the question, discussing the way comedy helps him deal with fear and sadness, before quoting the American poet and essayist Robert Hayden: “We must not be frightened or controlled into accepting evil as our deliverance from evil. We must keep struggling to maintain our humanity, though monsters of abstraction threaten and police us.”

https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2026/may/21/from-lord-of-the-rings-to-dua-lipa-stephen-colberts-10-greatest-late-show-moments

💙

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Kay Leigh Hagan's avatar
Kay Leigh Hagan
3h

I had the opportunity to attend a preview tour of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago on Wednesday. I was reminded those two elections were not that long ago and for eight years I had a deep sense of pride in my country. Tears were shed, but I was/am filled with hope. The Center is joyful with many invitations to participate actively in continuing to build democracy. It will open June 19. Highly recommended.

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