What Gave You HOPE This Week?
Where PAID SUBSCRIBERS share and celebrate HOPE
What gave me HOPE this week:
When we read Lorissa Rinehart’s bookWinning the Earthquake: How Jeannette Rankin Defied All Odds to Become the First Woman in Congress, I learned something about US Suffragettes: Violets were used to silence and humiliate them. (In the UK, violets were a symbol of the Suffragette movement.)
The purple violet means modesty and humility. (GO HERE to read more.)
On Jennette Rankin’s first visit to the Montana legislature to fight for our female right to vote, men “welcomed” her with posies of violets, an abusive act. They tried to intimidate her by making her thank them for a gift coded with the words Shut up and know your place.
My purple violet is blooming. I call her Jeannette to honor Rankin and her fellow Suffragettes’ courage, persistence, and refusal to let men define our place.
What gave YOU hope this week?
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Stephen Colbert….last night he said “we feel the news with you”…and this interview several years ago with Dua Lipa.
“Lipa asks Colbert, “Does your faith and your comedy ever overlap? And does one ever win out?” A proud Catholic, Colbert sinks his teeth into the question, discussing the way comedy helps him deal with fear and sadness, before quoting the American poet and essayist Robert Hayden: “We must not be frightened or controlled into accepting evil as our deliverance from evil. We must keep struggling to maintain our humanity, though monsters of abstraction threaten and police us.”
https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2026/may/21/from-lord-of-the-rings-to-dua-lipa-stephen-colberts-10-greatest-late-show-moments
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I had the opportunity to attend a preview tour of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago on Wednesday. I was reminded those two elections were not that long ago and for eight years I had a deep sense of pride in my country. Tears were shed, but I was/am filled with hope. The Center is joyful with many invitations to participate actively in continuing to build democracy. It will open June 19. Highly recommended.