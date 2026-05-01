What Gave You HOPE This Week?
Where PAID SUBSCRIBERS share and celebrate HOPE
What gave me HOPE this week:
Sometimes, looking back at how far we’ve come can give us hope.
This picture is from the Sunken Trace, a remnant of the 10,000-year-old Natchez Trace south of Jackson, Mississippi. I snapped this photo of my husband on our first research trip to southern MS (2012.) Little did I know I’d return two years later to walk the whole 444-mile national parkway.
I finished the walk in April 2014 and was feeling nostalgic as April 2026 drew to a close. In this chaotic, abusive climate, it’s easy to forget we can do big things. We can dream big dreams, and we can make them happen. For ourselves. For each other. For our country.
Hold onto your hope, dear readers.
What gave YOU hope this week?
For Such a Time as This is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
That trail looks amazing. I am more hopeful than I have been for a long time after the many generous donations for Wes's health crisis. Not least of which came from you. 🙏 ❤️
“I can't be a pessimist because I am alive. To be a pessimist means that you have agreed that human life is an academic matter. So, I am forced to be an optimist. I am forced to believe that we can survive, whatever we must survive.” - James Baldwin