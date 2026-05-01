What gave me HOPE this week:

Sometimes, looking back at how far we’ve come can give us hope.

This picture is from the Sunken Trace, a remnant of the 10,000-year-old Natchez Trace south of Jackson, Mississippi. I snapped this photo of my husband on our first research trip to southern MS (2012.) Little did I know I’d return two years later to walk the whole 444-mile national parkway.

I finished the walk in April 2014 and was feeling nostalgic as April 2026 drew to a close. In this chaotic, abusive climate, it’s easy to forget we can do big things. We can dream big dreams, and we can make them happen. For ourselves. For each other. For our country.

Hold onto your hope, dear readers.

What gave YOU hope this week?