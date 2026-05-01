For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Elizabeth Silleck La Rue, Esq.'s avatar
Elizabeth Silleck La Rue, Esq.
2h

That trail looks amazing. I am more hopeful than I have been for a long time after the many generous donations for Wes's health crisis. Not least of which came from you. 🙏 ❤️

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2 replies by Andra Watkins and others
Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
12m

“I can't be a pessimist because I am alive. To be a pessimist means that you have agreed that human life is an academic matter. So, I am forced to be an optimist. I am forced to believe that we can survive, whatever we must survive.” - James Baldwin

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