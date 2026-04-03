What Gave You HOPE This Week?
Where PAID SUBSCRIBERS share and celebrate HOPE
What gave me HOPE this week:
Once in a while, I’m able to access a dark sky. While I’m no ace photographer, I snapped these photos while soaking in a wood-fired hot pot. In the gallery shot on the right, Jupiter glows just above the tree line.
Stargazing helps me recenter. It reminds me that I get to exist in a vast universe for a little while. And that gives me hope.
What gave YOU hope this week?
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The joy and enthusiasm of last Saturday gives me hope.
You should make a triptych of your celestial dark sky photos and sell them. I would pay large dollars for that :) Sorry to sound like an orange mussolini acolyte.