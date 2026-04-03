For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deborah K Davis's avatar
Deborah K Davis
3d

The joy and enthusiasm of last Saturday gives me hope.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Andra Watkins
Ma's avatar
Ma
3d

You should make a triptych of your celestial dark sky photos and sell them. I would pay large dollars for that :) Sorry to sound like an orange mussolini acolyte.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Andra Watkins
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 444 Mile Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture