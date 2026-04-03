What gave me HOPE this week:

Once in a while, I’m able to access a dark sky. While I’m no ace photographer, I snapped these photos while soaking in a wood-fired hot pot. In the gallery shot on the right, Jupiter glows just above the tree line.

Stargazing helps me recenter. It reminds me that I get to exist in a vast universe for a little while. And that gives me hope.

What gave YOU hope this week?