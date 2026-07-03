What Gave You HOPE This Week?
Where PAID SUBSCRIBERS share and celebrate HOPE
This is going to sound insane.
Bear with me.
What gave me HOPE this week:
The regime and its billionaire overlords are very clearly ramping up their attacks everywhere.
ICE kidnappings have gone national, with 10,000 people disappeared in just five days.
Russ Vought is trying to give the executive branch total control over the federal purse. (You can still leave a public comment on this process. Almost 150,000 people have. GO HERE.)
Billionaires are still trying to force data centers down our throats.
Americans are being arrested for holding signs, moving paper, and touching water.
This firehose of awfulness is designed to wear us out, BUT IT ALSO GIVES ME HOPE.
Every bit of this is the behavior of desperate people who are losing. They are running out of time.
The final outcome is up to We the People. I still believe in us. We CAN beat them.
So be tired. Be angry. Be disgusted. Cry. Rage. Feel your feelings. Cling to your people and tell them how much they matter.
And get up when you’re ready to fight these sweaty cartoon villains who are running out of time.
What gave YOU hope this week?
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Yes yes yes we can beat them! Zohran Mamdani gives me Big Hope -- he is showing the way forward and many progressive Democrats are following his lead and taking back the party, finally! It is so lame how the corporate Dems are responding -- I can only hope people in the party finally see through their BS and stop believing the only way to win is their lame way of ever more compromises supporting big business and the oligarchs and not the rest of us. On a more personal note -- dogs. Always dogs. We have a puppy now -- that is hope!
Our Sheltie (Bennie) graduated from a Basic Training course, partly to build his confidence. We'll be moving on to the next one in a few weeks.