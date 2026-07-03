For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Bonnie Friedmann's avatar
Bonnie Friedmann
2h

Yes yes yes we can beat them! Zohran Mamdani gives me Big Hope -- he is showing the way forward and many progressive Democrats are following his lead and taking back the party, finally! It is so lame how the corporate Dems are responding -- I can only hope people in the party finally see through their BS and stop believing the only way to win is their lame way of ever more compromises supporting big business and the oligarchs and not the rest of us. On a more personal note -- dogs. Always dogs. We have a puppy now -- that is hope!

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Robot Bender's avatar
Robot Bender
2h

Our Sheltie (Bennie) graduated from a Basic Training course, partly to build his confidence. We'll be moving on to the next one in a few weeks.

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3 replies by Andra Watkins and others
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