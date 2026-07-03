This is going to sound insane.

Bear with me.

What gave me HOPE this week:

The regime and its billionaire overlords are very clearly ramping up their attacks everywhere.

ICE kidnappings have gone national, with 10,000 people disappeared in just five days.

Russ Vought is trying to give the executive branch total control over the federal purse. (You can still leave a public comment on this process. Almost 150,000 people have. GO HERE.)

Billionaires are still trying to force data centers down our throats.

Americans are being arrested for holding signs, moving paper, and touching water.

This firehose of awfulness is designed to wear us out, BUT IT ALSO GIVES ME HOPE.

Every bit of this is the behavior of desperate people who are losing. They are running out of time.

The final outcome is up to We the People. I still believe in us. We CAN beat them.

So be tired. Be angry. Be disgusted. Cry. Rage. Feel your feelings. Cling to your people and tell them how much they matter.

And get up when you’re ready to fight these sweaty cartoon villains who are running out of time.

What gave YOU hope this week?