Before I get to this week’s HOPE entry, I want to remind everyone of something important: KNOWING EVERYTHING IS BROKEN AND ROTTEN AND CORRUPT IS OUR POWER.

Let me say that again: KNOWING EVERYTHING IS BROKEN AND ROTTEN AND CORRUPT IS OUR POWER.

While it is demoralizing and despair-inducing to realize the United States is ruled by a corrupt uni-party of transnational billionaires and their bought-and-paid-for politicians/judges/paramilitaries, THIS KNOWLEDGE IS OUR POWER.

We know who our enemies are: These billionaires and their bought-and-paid-for servants.

We know what our power is: Organizing our communities for collective care and resistance to refuse what these billionaires and their lackeys are trying to force upon us.

Following the Daily Dose of Doom emanating from this regime and much of US media (including many Substackers) will keep YOU from realizing YOUR power. Your power lies in connecting with likeminded people in your community and building collective structures of resistance and care.

It lies in refusing to accept the standard candidates we’re served by the uni-party and supporting progressive alternatives wherever we can.

It means constantly redirecting our attention away from the daily outrages that are designed to demoralize, depress, and defeat us.

It means defining the country and the world we want to live in, and working together to make it happen.

Instead of letting this knowledge paralyze you, CLAIM IT AS YOUR SUPERPOWER. Every connection you make, every conversation you have, every action you take can build the world WE THE PEOPLE want.

There are so many more of us than there are of them. I believe in us.

What gave me hope this week:

I get to celebrate another year of being married to my soul mate, my most perfect partner. He gives me hope every day.

What gave you HOPE this week?