For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Troy's avatar
Susan Troy
6h

I love the photo and am so happy for you!!!!

What gave me hope this week was watching the removal of Trump's name from the Kennedy Center. It's a first step, but a significant and satisfying one.

Reply
Share
Janet Harris's avatar
Janet Harris
8h

Watching the World Cup with my son and grandson. Also the fact that my daughter is attending a graduation ceremony at a women’s prison in California.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 444 Mile Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture