What gave me HOPE this week:

I had a good catch-up with a friend. In the process, I was awed - again- by how many amazing, powerful, talented, strong women I’m fortunate to call my friend. Because of my background, female friendships have always been wonky. I teared up at how that has changed, how I get to share this timeline with so many lively human beings who make me a better human being.

What gave YOU hope this week?

Also I want a shopping bag with this on it.