Thank you, readers, for welcoming my husband to this space. His series on The Ballroom looks like a pivot, but it is actually on brand. I’ll tie those pieces together tomorrow.

What gave me HOPE this week?

We had the opportunity to visit a sky space artwork by James Turrell. I never thought lying on sheepskin on a marble floor for forty-five minutes could be profound, but as the sunset painted the sky, I felt hopeful.

What gave YOU hope this week?

I also made a proof-of-life time lapse video of the experience. I put my phone on my stomach and never checked the orientation, so I’m calling it proof-of-life.