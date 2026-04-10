What Gave You HOPE This Week?
Where PAID SUBSCRIBERS share and celebrate HOPE
Thank you, readers, for welcoming my husband to this space. His series on The Ballroom looks like a pivot, but it is actually on brand. I’ll tie those pieces together tomorrow.
What gave me HOPE this week?
We had the opportunity to visit a sky space artwork by James Turrell. I never thought lying on sheepskin on a marble floor for forty-five minutes could be profound, but as the sunset painted the sky, I felt hopeful.
What gave YOU hope this week?
I also made a proof-of-life time lapse video of the experience. I put my phone on my stomach and never checked the orientation, so I’m calling it proof-of-life.
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I have been looking at the hope emails for weeks if not months. I have deleted them with a smile, saying to myself, this is a nice touch but not for me because not much is giving me hope right now. But this week, the temperature is lovely, the forsythias are blooming, the ice has gone from the lake and the water looks as if it is covered with gleaming diamonds. It is reflecting the bluest of skies and the sunshine. So yeah. You got me. The spring sunshine gives me hope. It helps that all of our political efforts and protests in a very red part of New York state seem to be coalescing people around local needs. We stopped a potential detention facility in our immediate location. We are helping undocumented families with rides and food. Our core group of active people is growing. We are effectively responding as local needs grow. WE are gaining visibility, which may be a mixed blessing.
So positive things are happening. Thanks for this opportunity to share these thoughts.
This feels like a much more existential question than normal this week and I’m still chewing on the answer.