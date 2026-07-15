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Last week, Doug Wilson plopped his meat sack in front of another microphone/camera and said only Christian men should be allowed to vote for their households. Clips circulated of Wilson agreeing that the 19th Amendment should be repealed and almost all women should not be allowed to vote.

Most chatter focused on his views on women: Submissive to men; in the home; breeding and mothering; definitely not voting.

But he covered something else that has a long history in the United States: A Christian Constitution. Let’s talk about what that means.

Here’s the relevant wording from the NPR interview (Source HERE):

WILSON: Because the public space would belong to Christ. So church bells can occupy the public space, but a minaret is a loudspeaker, a big call to prayer. Could Muslims pray to Allah? Yes. Could they gather together to pray to Allah? Yes. FADEL: But they should do it quietly and in their homes? WILSON: But they should recognize that they’re in a Christian country. And consequently, they should defer to that. Now, the only way that that is ever going to happen is by means of persuasion, evangelism, mass conversion to Christianity. You can’t just flip a switch and make this country as cosmopolitan and secular and diverse as it is, and just say, OK, everybody, we’re going to do it the Christian way. That’s not going to happen. FADEL: Could they serve in public office? Could they vote? WILSON: So if you had a Christian republic, the Constitution would be Christian. And an office holder would have to vow to uphold the Constitution. So everybody who holds public office... FADEL: ...Would have to be Christian? WILSON: Would have to vow to uphold the Christian Constitution. Yeah.

Doug Wilson didn’t create this movement. Most Americans don’t know that the movement to create a Christian Constitution began over 150 years ago.

Jared A. Goldstein explains how Christian Nationalism evolved in his UC Law Journal paper How the Constitution Became Christian:

Nineteenth century Christian nationalists denounced the Constitution as a godless document unworthy of a Christian nation and fought for an amendment to express the nation’s Christian faith. In contrast, the contemporary Christian Right that coalesced in the 1970s lauds the Constitution as the highest expression of the nation’s Christian identity. (Source and full download of Goldstein’s 2017 paper HERE.)

Throughout the 19th and early 20th centuries, Christian Nationalist groups like the National Reform Association sought to amend the Constitution to insert an amendment that specifically made the US Constitution a Christian Constitution. The National Reform Association sprung from this 1861 Reformed Presbyterian Church of North America resolution (though at least eleven other WCN groups subsequently joined.)

They called themselves Covenanters. I include the original 1861 wording below:

Whereas, God has come out of his place to punish the nations and this nation for their sins; and whereas, we have on every hand the anxious inquiry, "Watchman, what of the night?" and whereas, it is the duty of faithful witnesses to meet the obligation to testify, imposed on them by providential occurrences: therefore,

Resolved, 1st. That we see in the present civil war God's controversy with this nation for their rejection of his name and authority, the prerogative and law of his Son, and for trampling upon the inalienable rights of man.

2nd. That we call upon this nation so to amend the Constitution, which is the basis of the Union, as to acknowledge God, submit to the authority of his Son, embrace Christianity, and secure universal liberty. (Source HERE)

Long-term readers of this newsletter may readily note consistent WCN themes, but let’s review for newer subscribers.

God has come out of his place to punish the nations and this nation for their sins.

The White Christian Nationalist claim that every calamity, disaster, and plague is God judging a sinful nation is not new. The National Reform Association still teaches that the Civil War was God’s judgment on a nation that refused to insert his authority into the US Constitution.

To them, the Civil War wasn’t about enslaving Black people; it was a holy war over whether the US was a secular versus a Christian nation.

Covenanters opposed the Constitution primarily because it forgot God and did not acknowledge Christ, and secondarily because it had pro-slavery provisions. They saw slavery as the manifestation of the root problem of godlessness. (Source HERE)

This central belief about the Civil War fueled the notion that flying the Confederate flag is about “heritage, not hate.”

It lies behind every claim that the Civil War wasn’t really about slavery.

I’d wager it’s the source for names like The Heritage Foundation and Heritage American. (Trigger warning: There are some vile images of lynchings at the link below.)

It is the duty of faithful witnesses to meet the obligation to testify, imposed on them by providential occurrences.

This is their Genesis 1:26-28 assertion of WCN Biblical dominion. They believe they are obligated by God to be faithful witnesses, seize the public square for Christ, and force the nation to embrace Christianity in its founding documents.

Again, this was written in 1861.

Help more Americans grasp White Christian Nationalism’s deep-rooted history in the United States. We’ll never defeat it without understanding its roots. Click the SHARE button below for a conversation-starter. Share

As far as I can tell, Doug Wilson’s goal is a new (White) Christian (Nationalist) Constitution. Like the Covenanters, he wants overt WCN language inserted into a founding document. Maybe they would repurpose some of the original founding language, but their goal is a founding document for a White Christian Nationalist theonomy. A theonomy is a form of government organized around the judicial laws of the Old Testament, WCN-interpreted, of course. (Source HERE.)

The Heritage Foundation and its satellite groups’ goal is a reframing of our original Constitution as a (White) Christian (Nationalist) Constitution, also a WCN theonomy. Using the concept of Constitutional Originalism, they redefine words, phrases, and ideas from the original Constitution as Christianity and a Christian nation were always what the founders meant. They see the original Constitution as the only relevant founding document and are in the process of abolishing all Amendments. Project 2025 was their almost-thousand-page policy project to spell out this objective.

Those who would argue that they will never abolish the 2nd Amendment haven’t studied fascism. Fascists cannot countenance an armed citizenry. At some point, they will seize the guns.

Tomorrow, we will cover how these efforts are converging and project what it could mean in the coming months and beyond.

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