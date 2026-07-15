For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Kiera Stroup's avatar
Kiera Stroup
2h

“Those who would argue that they will never abolish the 2nd Amendment haven’t studied fascism. Fascists cannot countenance an armed citizenry. At some point, they will seize the guns.”

Yep and they thought the Democrats would take their guns. We are living in the stupidest timeline.

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2 replies by Andra Watkins and others
Elizabeth Fenlon's avatar
Elizabeth Fenlon
3h

Mother of god, we are living in a nightmare. If they get power, well, it’s all over.

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5 replies by Andra Watkins and others
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