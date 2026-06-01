WEDNESDAY. 3 JUNE 2026. NOON EASTERN. SUBSTACK LIVE. We’ve been talking a lot about Coverture. Attorney, law professor, and author Allison Tait will join us to discuss the legal aspects of Coverture. Her work translates this oppressive system into relatable, understandable pieces so that we can push back. To join us, click the button below and Upgrade to Paid. Upgrade to PAID Also Wednesday. 3 June 2026. 10:30am-ish eastern. I’ll be at WOMR Provincetown MA community radio with my dear friend Robert Johnson. We’ve known each other for almost twenty years, so who knows where this conversation will go. HERE’S A LINK to listen online.

During this week’s Unholy Ground with Sam Osterhout, we talk about DHS Director MarkWayne Mullin’s threat to close international airports in “sanctuary cities.” (He means “Blue states” or “any area that crosses the regime.”)

Sam and I talk briefly about KINGDOM CITIZENSHIP. As an NAR/Dominionist, Kingdom Citizenship is a City Elders concept MarkWayne Mullin subscribes to.

Other branches of White Christian Nationalism use the term Biblical Citizenship. A member of this community sent me a link to Biblical citizenship courses being offered in Florida.

Let’s break down this concept today to help readers recognize this bastardization of citizenship when they see it.

What is Kingdom Citizenship?

Kingdom citizenship is a concept that transforms citizenship of a geographical area with manmade borders - be it a city, county, state, or nation - into a Christian Nationalist spiritual construct.

“The Kingdom” is every corner of this planet. Dominionists believe the Genesis story gives man dominion over all the earth, including everything and everyONE in it.

Kingdom Citizenship requires every creature’s participation in “governing the city gates in the biblical model of city governance.” (City Elders mission statement source HERE.)

Here’s more from the leader of City Elders, Jesse Leon Rogers: “When we come together as the ecclesia, we’re speaking not just as representatives of the family, we’re declaring and decreeing in another level of authority, and that is our citizenship. We represent not just the purposes of God but the authority and power of God in government.” (Source HERE.)

Kingdom citizenship fuses secular government with the Christian Nationalist interpretation of the Bible. It makes the Bible the basis of the rule of law, the Constitution, and governmental authority. Whether or not you believe the Bible or agree with their interpretation, kingdom citizenship demands that you kneel.

Readers may think I’m exaggerating to use the word Kneel. Throughout history, RULERS of KINGDOMS have always required subjects to KNEEL.

“The church is the instrument, the church is the means, the goal is the kingdom, the rule of Christ manifested in the realms of authority of the earth on earth as it is in heaven.” Jesse Leon Rogers, founder of City Elders (Source)

To reiterate, MarkWayne Mullin is a member of City Elders. Rev. Dr. Shannon Fleck gives further insights below.

What is Biblical Citizenship?

Similarly, Biblical Citizenship teaches that Christian Nationalists are dual citizens - of the United States of America, their earthly home; and of heaven, their spiritual home. I’ll let them explain what this means.

The Bible is clear on how we are to conduct ourselves as citizens of our country and citizens of heaven. Romans 13 informs us that we are to be subject to our governing authorities, for all authority is from God and is established by God (Romans 13:1). Christians are to respect, pray, support, and celebrate righteous and good governance with a joyful heart (Ephesians 6:5-6). We are to obey our government leaders insofar that they are governing in the authority God has granted and are not calling us to obey what would be disobedient to God (Acts 4:19-20). As citizens of heaven, we must remember that our heavenly citizenship is greater than our earthly citizenship for our heavenly citizenship is eternal. As citizens of heaven and our nation, we are first citizens of the kingdom of God and submit ultimately to the authority of God above all things. Jesus is our King and we live and die in obedience to Him and not in obedience to our earthly masters. As a Christian living in America, my ultimate hope is not in Capitol Hill or the person in the Oval Office–my hope is in the One seated at the right hand of God the Father who is working all things according to His sovereign will (Ephesians 1). (Source HERE.)

For years, various churches, religious non-profits, and WCN political action groups like Patriot Academy have been teaching courses in Biblical Citizenship. GO HERE to see one example.

The basic tenets of Biblical Citizenship are White Christian Nationalist:

The United States was founded as a White Christian nation.

The Founders were all Christians.

The Constitution is first a Christian document and should be viewed through the WCN interpretive lens.

The WCN interpretation of the Bible should be the basis of our rule of law.

Every citizen should be a Biblical Citizen first, because heavenly citizenship is eternal.

Every Biblical Citizen is charged with forcing their worldview on their communities, cities, states, and nation.

The concepts of Biblical Citizenship and Kingdom Citizenship are useful for technofascist billionaire overlords, because they are a technostate gateway drug.

Our billionaire overlords are intent upon destroying manmade national borders and subjecting every human inhabitant of this planet to 24/7 surveillance through surveillance centers. (They call them “data” centers. Start calling them “surveillance centers” in your cities and towns, because that’s what they are.)

Whoever owns the surveillance infrastructure will be THE ONE TRUE GOD.

Now more than ever, it is critical to fight back against White Christian Nationalism in your communities. They are the primary vector billionaires are using to realize their dream of being gods.

In 2024, I wrote a newsletter called Questions for Political Candidates Who Profess to be Christians.

I believe we must now use these and similar benchmarks to evaluate every person who puts themselves forward to lead - whether it be for elected or appointed positions, non-profit staff and board seats, and every aspect of education. We must prevent these people from holding any position of influence in every sphere of life.

Since the archives are paywalled, I pulled the list of questions to give everyone access. Tomorrow, I’ll update and expand it for the moment we’re in.

Do you believe the Bible is the inerrant, inspired word of God? Do you believe marriage is a holy covenant between one man and one unrelated woman? Do you believe life begins at conception/fertilization? Do you believe the Bible opposes divorce? Do you believe God defines gender in binary terms, as only male and female? Do you support religious freedom exceptions that allow for the exclusion of LGBT people from society? How do you define pornography? How do you feel about the Alabama Supreme Court ruling that defines embryos as “extrauterine children”? How do you feel about assisted suicide or the right to die? How do you feel about the statement “God’s word is law”?

I refuse to be a Kingdom Citizen. We must reject Biblical Citizenship. Call this perversion of our founding and Constitution out everywhere you see it.

More people see this work when you click LIKE and RESTACK. Click the button below to share this newsletter with everyone you know. Share

0:00 -9:25

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.