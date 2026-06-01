For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Lynne D. Feldman's avatar
Lynne D. Feldman
9h

Your Jewish supporter here about the DOMINION part of God's command: My grandson's Torah portion and speech for his bar mitzvah contained this very part. In researching it, he saw that it contains two commands--dominion is paired with many serious pro-environmental edicts! No, it doesn't give anyone the right to pillage, destroy Nature! You have to let the land lay fallow for 7 years to renew its vitality; you can't chop down enemies' food sources during war; you have to be careful with all plantings. As a result, my grandson became an environmentally aware teen.

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3 replies by Andra Watkins and others
Elizabeth Fenlon's avatar
Elizabeth Fenlon
5h

Thank you, Andra! I read the well-researched essay about the so-called AI data centers that are really surveillance centers. I dislike AI as it is; I dislike surveillance even more. These people: the oligarchs, must be stopped. And the WCN zealots must be stopped as well. I will not cooperate with that bullshit. Markwayne Mullin is a freak and should be thrown into one of the maga detention centers for crimes against humanity. I hope people wake up and vehemently oppose this religious fanaticism takeover. I like your questions to ask candidates. Good way to weed out the bad ones. God help us.

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